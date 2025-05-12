Panasonic has unveiled its full 2025 TV lineup after teasing the range at CES 2025, and we've seen the full lineup in action.

The Japanese AV company initially launched its two new flagship models in Las Vegas earlier this year, however, it has now revealed all of the mid-range and entry-level models to complete the range.

Joining the previously announced Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED is a pair of step-down OLEDs, and feature-packed backlit TVs that promise Panasonic's renowned picture tuning at more affordable prices.

Before we dive into the overview of the full range, we'll mention a few highlights of Panasonic's new range:

A flagship OLED rebuilt from the ground up

The Panasonic Z95B appears to be a major upgrade over last year's Z95A in practically measure. It features the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel from LG Display, which can also be found in the LG G5 and Philips OLED910.

Furthermore, the Technics-tuned Dolby Atmos speaker system has been redesigned with repositioned upward and side-firing speakers for a wider soundstage, plus a more powerful 30W subwoofer is set to deliver more low end punch.

This all comes packaged in a sleek new design, with a more uniform thickness throughout instead of the slightly awkward-looking boxouts found on the Z95A. A new, lighter grey acoustic fabric covers the soundbar under the display, and the 55-inch and 65-inch models also carry forth the rotating stands found on the previous model.

Panasonic stated that this is the biggest upgrade to its flagship OLED TV since the GZ2000 launched in 2019.

A better (and bigger) Mini LED

While most of the attention is centred around the Z95B, we can't overlook the W95B, as it also appears to be a pretty significant upgrade over its predecessor.

It features X times the dimming zones compared to the W95A, and seeing the two TVs side by side in person, we can confirm that there is a discernible difference where blooming is concerned.

The backlight appeared more controlled in the brief demo in which we saw the two TVs duke it out, and blacks also seemed to be much more convincing on the W95B. Admittedly, we haven't reviewed the W95A, so we'll take this Panasonic-led demonstration with a pinch of salt, but the results did seem noticeable to our eyes.

Furthermore, Panasonic is throwing its hat into the XL TV ring by offering the W95B in a new 85-inch size; though we're still waiting for a 100-inch offering to rival TCL, Hisense and, as of this year, Samsung and LG.

A powerful processor with (you guessed it) AI

A handful of new models in Panasonic's 2025 range will feature the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, which is set to boost picture quality in a variety of ways. Interestingly, it seems to be the same processor that was featured in the company's 2024 lineup, including the Z95A.

It supports Panasonic's 4K Remaster Engine for a sharper picture with lower resolution content, and it also adds support for the Amazon Prime Video Calibrated picture mode.

This retrieves data over the air when watching content on Amazon Prime Video to tweak the picture settings to best represent the intention of the creator. It is, of course, optional.

The main draw of the new HCX Pro AI Processor MKII is how it handles picture processing. Panasonic is famous for its authentic picture processing that strives to deliver content in an "as the director intended" fashion; hence why its TVs are still widely used by Hollywood studios during the film production process.

A complete collection of HDR formats

Panasonic enjoys the benefit of not being tied to a specific format when it comes to HDR support. Unlike Samsung, which opts for its in-house developed HDR10+ standard, or LG and Sony, which are both team Dolby Vision, Panasonic's latest TV lineup will support both formats, alongside HLG and HDR10.

This makes streaming content a breeze, as some services still only support one of the formats, or only offer content in either HDR10+ or Dolby Vision.

Panasonic 2025 OLED TVs

Panasonic Z95B

The crown jewel in Panasonic's new lineup, the Z95B is one of the most highly anticipated TVs of 2025. It features the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED display, which is set to boost brightness and colour volume, and we can already see the benefits of the new panel architecture.

In our Panasonic Z95B hands on review, we stated that this new model "appeared to be tangibly brighter next to the Z95A", and colours also looked "richer and more nuanced".

Alongside the enhanced OLED panel, Panasonic has also implemented a redesigned Dolby Atmos sound system. Much like the previous generations of this TV, the sound system has been developed in partnership with Technics (which is owned by Panasonic, if you weren't aware), and the emphasis this year is on creating a clearer and more spacious sound.

The 5.1.2 channel system appears to feature dedicated centre, left, and right channels within the front-firing soundbar portion of the TV, while repositioned side-firing line array speakers will handle surround effects for a 360-degree encompassing sound.

There are also upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos height effects; these, too, have been repositioned to (hopefully) create a more expansive sound. Finally, a rear-facing 30W subwoofer (up from 20W on the Z95A) should deliver weightier bass effects.

The redesigned sound system has also resulted in a new look for the TV overall, with a sleeker and, in our humble opinion, much smarter look. While the Z95A was a decent-looking telly, the Z95B looks and feels more premium and modern.

It now features a more uniform thickness throughout, as Panasonic has opted to drop the super-slender side profile, which was interrupted by chunky box-outs that housed the Technics sound system on the Z95A. You'll also find a stylish light-grey acoustic fabric covering the soundbar, and it carries through the design to cover the side and upward-firing drivers.

Sadly, we're only getting two HDMI 2.1 sockets yet again, with one serving as the eARC connection. This TV does, however, support gameplay up to 4K/144Hz with VRR and ALLM, and Panasonic is touting a thorough game bar feature which will allow you to tweak settings and check vital information (such as frame rates) at the press of a button.

Finally, the Z95B is powered by the HCX Pro AI MKII processor with all of the features mentioned above. Fire TV also makes a return, as Panasonic and Amazon's partnership continues, which can also be seen on the new Amazon Prime Video calibrated mode, which is also coming to other TVs in Panasonic's 2025 TV range.

Panasonic Z95B specs:

Screen size 55-, 65-. 77-inches

55-, 65-. 77-inches Type Primary RGB Tandem OLED

Primary RGB Tandem OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic Z95B price:

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

77-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic Z90B

This step-down OLED will likely be the sweet spot in the lineup for most people. It's set to rival the LG C5, Sony Bravia 8 and Samsung S90F, with a slimmed-down feature set, sound system and panel -- though that will also come with a reduced price.

Panasonic wouldn't confirm which panel was in the Z90B, instead opting to rely on its Master OLED Pro branding. However, it did let slip that it features a heatsink, which insinuates that this TV is sporting an OLED EX panel. That being said, it looks as though the 42- and 48-inch versions of these TVs will carry standard OLED panels, so we presume this means no heatsink and a lower brightness figure.

It sadly seems that no leftover Micro Lens Array panels have found their way into this step-down OLED panel; however, as we well know, "traditional" OLED TVs tend to impress even if they don't have the next generation panel technology of their peers.

This mid-range OLED sports a front-firing soundbar-style sound system, though it drops the side-firing and upward-firing drivers of the Z95B. That being said, Dolby Atmos is still supported, and HDMI eARC is included via one of the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Panasonic has been pitching this TV to gamers, with the Game Mode Extreme feature that includes Panasonic's game menu function. The Z90B's OLED panel is capable of reaching 144Hz refresh rates, with VRR and ALLM supported, too.

Panasonic Z90B specs:

Screen size 42-. 48-, 55-, 65-. 77-inches

42-. 48-, 55-, 65-. 77-inches Type OLED

OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic Z90B price:

42-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

48-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

77-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic Z80B

Panasonic's entry-level OLED TV strips back a few features to compete with the LG B5 and Samsung S85F. It drops to 120Hz, cuts back to a discreet sound system, and also features an OLED panel rather than one of Panasonic's Master OLED displays. It also uses a non-AI branded HCX Processor, which we presume will cut back on some of the software features found on the higher-end OLED TVs.

Panasonic confirmed to us that this TV is expected to launch later in the year, with the Z80A expected to continue for slightly longer than initially planned due to a later than expected launch last year.

Panasonic Z80B specs:

Screen size 48-, 55-, 65-inches

48-, 55-, 65-inches Type OLED

OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic Z80B price:

48-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic 2025 LCD TVs

Panasonic W95B

Panasonic's latest Mini LED flagship carries a handful of features from the OLED lineup, such as the HCX AI Pro Processor MKII, while bringing improvements over its predecessor, such as 2.5 times more dimming zones for reduced blooming.

It features discreet speakers rather than Technic's tuned Dolby Atmos like its OLED counterpart. However, it does support the same gaming specs with up to 4K/144Hz gameplay with VRR.

New for 2025 is an 85-inch screen size option, with Panasonic throwing its hat into the XL TV ring, which already has offerings from Samsung, TCL, Hisense, LG and Sony. That model sports a wide dual-foot stand, while the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch versions come with a new central pedestal.

It also features Amazon's Fire TV OS, much like the rest of Panasonic's premium TV lineup. The W95A did make its way to the USA last year, and it appears as though the W95B will follow in its footsteps.

Panasonic W95B specs:

Screen size 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches

55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches Type Mini LED

Mini LED Backlight Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic W95B price:

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

75-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

85-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic W85B

Panasonic's step-down LCD set moves to a 120Hz QLED display and features the same HCX Processor that can be found on the W80B OLED TV. You'll also find two HDMI 2.1 sockets and Fire TV OS built in, as well as a wider range of smaller screen sizes compared to the W95B.

Panasonic W85B specs:

Screen size 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inches

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight LED

LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic W85B price:

43-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

50-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic W80A

The Panasonic W80A is a 2024 model that carries on into the 2025 lineup. Much like the W85B, it is a QLED TV with the HCX Processor and Fire TV built in, however, it drops to a 60Hz panel, which will likely be less appealing to avid gamers.

Panasonic W80A specs:

Screen size 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inches

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight LED

LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features VRR, ALLM

VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic W80A price:

43-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

50-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic W61A

An exception to the naming rule for Panasonic's 2025 lineup (A for 2024 models, B for 2025 models), the W61A is technically a new TV, but only just. Panasonic claims that it's the same as the currently available W60A model, just with slightly improved power efficiency.

It sports a 60Hz LED, Panasonic's 4K Colour Engine processor and TiVo rather than Fire OS.

Panasonic W61A specs:

Screen size 43-, 55-, 50-, 65--inches

43-, 55-, 50-, 65--inches Type UHD LED

UHD LED Backlight LED

LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system TiVo

TiVo HDMI inputs x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features VRR, ALLM

VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Panasonic W61A price:

43-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

50-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

55-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

65-inch: £TBC / $TBC / AU$N/A

Panasonic 2025 HD TV range

Panasonic is also offering a trio of basic HD ready and Full HD sets as part of its 2025 TV lineup. The S55A sits at the top of this range, with a Full HD panel (available in 40- and 32-inches) and Fire TV built in.

Next is the S45A which swaps to TiVo rather than Fire OS, but otherwise seems to be the same as the S55A. Both models will also come in HD (720p) variants, titled the S50A and S40A, respectively.

Finally, at the bottom of the complete lineup is the N30A, a non-smart HD ready set available in 24- or 32-inches.

