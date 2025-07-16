Philips has confirmed that its upcoming midrange OLED TV will only come in one screen size here in the UK, and it'll likely only suit larger living rooms.

The OLED810, which serves as a rival to the likes of the LG C5, Samsung S90D, Sony Bravia 8 and Panasonic Z90B, will officially only be available in a 77-inch screen size here in the UK, which is a shock departure from 2024's OLED809.

We awarded that TV five stars after reviewing the 65-inch model, though we noted in our full review that it was also available in 42, 48, 55 and 77 inches. That is no longer the case, as Philips has ditched the core sizes in favour of only bringing the largest option to the UK market.

Technically speaking, this means that Philips no longer offers an OLED TV in a size smaller than 55 inches, as its entry-level OLED comes in that size alongside a 65-inch and 77-inch variant.

Speaking of the entry-level model, the OLED760 is officially the reason for the OLED810's reduced screen size availability. We've had word from TP Vision, which licenses and produces Philips TVs, to confirm that the OLED760 will be the primary focus for the brand in 2025.

It claims that it will be priced very aggressively, which appears to be the case with the full range; last month, we reported on the official pricing for Philips' 2025 TV range, and were pleasantly surprised to see that the flagship OLED910 will start at just £2199 for the 65-inch model.

The OLED760 is currently available for £1199 for the 55-inch model, £1499 for the 65-inch version and £1999 for the 77-inch model, and it includes a few benefits over the pricier OLED810 model; notably, it has four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets rather than two.

Interestingly, we've found references to OLED850 and OLED860 model numbers, which appear to feature a different stand that houses magnets to attach the upcoming B8200 soundbar.

These models seem to be available in more conventional 55 and 65-inch screen sizes; however, there is no official word on whether they will come to the UK. We have reached out to Philips for clarification on this, however.

So, where does that leave Philips? It's now the only OLED TV manufacturer not to offer a 42 or 48-inch OLED in its 2025 lineup, though there does seem to be limited stock of the 42-inch OLED809 around for anyone who wants a pint-sized OLED with Ambilight.

And for anyone contemplating the OLED810, we hope you have plenty of space, as 77 inches will be your only option.

