UK prices for the Samsung S95F QD-OLED TV have been spotted at retailer John Lewis.

Those prices are £2499 for the 55-inch model and £3399 for the 65-inch version. We're still hunting for a price for the 77 incher.

For context, that puts the 55-inch S95F directly in line with the Sony Bravia 8 II in the UK, but it will be £99 more expensive than its arch rival, the excellent LG G5.

Bump up to the 65-inch model, and it's once again £99 more than the equivalent LG G5, and this time noticeably pricier than the Bravia 8 II alternative.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG G5, Samsung S95F, and Sony Bravia 8 II Price Comparison Screen size (inches) LG G5 Samsung S95F Sony Bravia 8 II 55 £2400 / $2500 / AU$TBC £2499 / $2300 / AU$TBC £2499 / $3500 / AU$TBC 65 £3300 / $3400 / AU$TBC £3399 / $3300 / AU$TBC £2999 / $4000 / AU$TBC 77 £4500 / $4500 / AU$TBC £TBC / $4500 / AU$TBC No such model 83 £7000 / $6500 / AU$TBC No such model No such model 97 £25,000 / $25,000 / AU$TBC No such model No such model

It's too early to reveal which one of these three rivals is the best TV, given that we've so far only had the LG G5 into our test rooms for a full review.

We have, however, had hands-on time with both the Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II (with the latter providing our TV and AV Editor Tom Parsons with a list of seven things he liked and five he didn't).

We will, of course, be putting all three models up against one another once we have them all in the building. It will be a particularly interesting comparison when we consider that they all cost roughly the same amount in the UK.

It's a different story in the US, though, where the Samsung S95F and LG G5 are priced very similarly, but the Sony Bravia 8 II is vastly more expensive.

It seems that Sony is pricing in increased tariffs. Will LG and Samsung be forced to take similar action and increase their prices? Only time will tell.

Needless to say, for US buyers, this gives LG and Samsung a noticeable advantage over their Sony rival – at least in the short term.

