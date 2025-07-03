Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak reveals slimmer designs and larger displays

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are shaping up to be the company's most refined foldables yet. At least, according to the latest rumours that have surfaced ahead of their July launch event.

According to a report from 9to5Google (citing Chinese source Setsuna Digital ), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will measure just 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when closed.

That’s down from the current Z Fold 6 's 5.1mm and 12mm measurements, respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also apparently shed weight, dropping to 215g from 239g.

Both displays on the Fold 7 will also reportedly be larger, with the external screen expanding to 6.5 inches and the internal folding panel growing to 8 inches, compared to the current 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch panels.

This extra screen real estate may make it even more suitable/comfortable for browsing and watching media on the go, though we’ll have to wait for our hands-on/review to confirm any improvements.

Elsewhere, camera specs point to a redesigned front-facing system with a 10MP sensor featuring a 100-degree field of view. The leak suggests that Samsung is moving away from under-display sensor tech, though it doesn't specify whether the 10MP specification applies to the internal or external camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, meanwhile has also allegedly been nipped and tucked, measuring 13.7mm when closed and 6.5mm when unfolded, compared to the current Z Flip 6's 14.9mm closed thickness.

The clamshell device's external display expands to 4.1 inches, while the internal screen grows to 6.9 inches from the current 6.7-inch screen. Both displays are expected to achieve peak brightness levels of 2,600 nits.

Battery capacity receives an upgrade in the Z Flip 7 too, increasing from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh.

Both devices will be properly revealed on 9th July at Samsung’s launch event, so stay tuned.

