Best Android phones 2020: budget to premium

Best Android phones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Android phones you can buy in 2020.

Android phones come in all shapes and sizes. The software is less universal, thanks to updates slipping out at different times for different manufacturers, but many people prefer it to Apple's iOS. It's more open, for one thing, and that flexibility is a big pull for many.

So what should you look for in a top Android smartphone?

A headphone port can still be a deal-breaker for many. While most modern Android phones don't have one, some do, so make sure you check before you buy. Otherwise, you might have to buy a dongle or a pair of wireless headphones.

Screen size is also a major consideration. Most Android phones - like most iPhones - are pretty big nowadays, so make sure you're happy with the bulk. The upside is that films and TV shows look much better on a big screen. There's also more room for on-screen gaming controls. Some modern Android phones even support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos which makes them perfect for consuming content on the move.

We've rounded up the best Android phones available right here, with the focus squarely on picture (screen) and sound quality. So read on, you could be about to meet your next handset.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The S20 actually follows the Galaxy S10 - Samsung changed the naming convention to make it sound more modern. It looks familiar, feels familiar and has a largely predictable list of specifications and features. But considering the S10 was one of last year's standout handsets, that's no bad thing.

Indeed, we're in the business of marginal gains here. The S20 might not have enough to justify an upgrade from an S10, but it is an absolutely stunning phone, and the best Android smartphone going.

Why? The screen is superb, being large, colourful and packed with detail while managing to look effortlessly natural at the same time. The audio performance is solid, especially when paired with a decent pair of headphones, and the battery life very healthy indeed. The interface zips along, and 5G and a 120Hz screen refresh rate give it the edge over the S10.

Sometimes you just need to beat the competition, not blow them away, and the Galaxy S20 has certainly done that for now.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S20

(Image credit: OnePlus)

2. OnePlus 7T The best Android smartphone around for value. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.55in | Type: AMOLED | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Features: USB-C headphone jack | Operating system: Android 10.0 | Battery: 3800mAh | Dimensions (hwd): 16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 190g Reasons to Buy Awesome screen Ultra-fast charging In-screen fingerprint sensor Reasons to Avoid No 3.5mm jack Dark detail could be better Today's Best Deals £469 View at John Lewis £540 View at Amazon £549 View at OnePlus

OnePlus has come a long way in just a few short years. It started as a niche, invite-only internet brand, but now it sits alongside some of the biggest players in the market.

They also pack in more tech than before and are still around half the price of their competitors. Few brands offer as much for the money.

And, that's never been truer than with the 7T. It's a great value mid-market marvel with a superb camera and screen and includes features you wouldn't expect on a handset at this price, such as ultra-fast charging and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. All of these aspects combined make it one of the best Android phones going. Sadly there's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but that's really the only bugbear we have with it.

This is another hugely accomplished mid-market Android phone from the in-form Chinese brand. Ignore it at your peril.

Read the full review: OnePlus 7T

(Image credit: Google)

3. Google Pixel 4 XL One of the purest and most satisfying Android experiences available. SPECIFICATIONS Camera: 16MP, 12.2MP, 8MP | Screen: 5.7in | Type: OLED | Resolution: 3040 x 1440 | HDR formats: HDR | Bluetooth version: aptX, aptX HD, LDAC | Battery: 3700mAh | Dimensions (hwd): 7.5 x 16 x 0.8cm | Weight: 193g Reasons to Buy Optimised for Android Ace video Awesome camera Reasons to Avoid Sound could be fuller No fingerprint sensor Today's Best Deals £629 View at John Lewis £629 View at Currys PC World Prime £668 View at Amazon

For many, a Google Pixel handset is the best Android smartphone money can buy. Because it's made by Google (who created Android), the hardware and software are seamlessly integrated, with the Pixel range always first in line when it comes to software updates. Those with third-party handsets are often left waiting months.

But the Pixel 4XL is much more than a mere queue jumper. It's the biggest phone in Google's current range, and as such, its best offering for movies and TV shows. The 6.3in OLED screen is a sight to behold, with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate (though the Samsung Galaxy S20 tops that with 120Hz). Crucially, HDR support comes as standard, making for great black levels and contrast.

We're also big fans of the camera and gesture controls, which let you swipe the air above the phone to control the music. They even work when the phone is locked, which is very useful indeed.

The audio lacks a little drive and dynamism, which is our only gripe. Otherwise, this is actually a lot of Android smartphone for not much money.

Read the full review: Google Pixel 4 XL

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Note smartphones have always been right up there with big-screen Apple's as the cognoscenti's weapon of choice. That's great, but is it actually any good for music and movies?

On the whole, the answer is yes. The 6.8in screen feels massive, especially because it cascades over the sides of the device. It's an OLED panel, so colours and contrast are excellent, and its corners are less rounded off, making content appear more cinematic.

But that camera notch can be distracting, especially when watching full-screen. The curved screen tends to catch more reflections, and colours run a little hot, even in 'natural' mode.

There's no headphone jack (a first for the Note range), and no adapter in the box. The bundled AKG headphones are better than average but we'd still suggest upgrading if this will be your main music player. But, the speakers are situated well - so your fingers don't block them while gaming, and they also present an impressively broad soundstage.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus might not be the very best mobile music and movie machine around, but it does a good enough job to warrant a closer look.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

(Image credit: Google)

If you find all these Pixel models a bit confusing, we don't blame you. The Pixel 3a XL is a 2019 model, around the mid-tier of Google's phone line-up, as indicated by the 'a'. And that 'XL' means it has a big screen.

It has a number of flagship features, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a very tempting price. The OLED screen produces a crisp and punchy picture -and you get a big battery and plenty of power at your disposal.

Its plastic body feels a little cheap compared to high-end alternatives, but for this money that's to be expected.

The camera gives great results and is a cinch to use. Google has always struck a good balance between offering plenty of modes without overwhelming the user, and that's certainly the case here.

Audio-wise, it sounds clean and balanced, with a respectable amount of detail. It's not quite as exciting or refined-sounding as the high-end iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 model, but it's still not a bad listen.

For bargain hunters, it's definitely worth considering.

Read the full review: Google Pixel 3a XL

(Image credit: OnePlus)

If shelling out four figures for a smartphone isn't on the cards, then the OnePlus 7 Pro could be for you. It isn't quite as cutting edge as some more modern rivals, but still has plenty going for it.

In fact, apart from the lack of a headphone jack or waterproof rating, the 7 Pro is a force to be reckoned with.

With an appealing screen, detailed, lively sound and a cracking camera, as well as a cool in-screen fingerprint scanner and pop-up selfie camera module, there's plenty to like here.

The 7 Pro has since been usurped by the slightly modified 7T Pro (OnePlus has a tendency to launch new phones every six months), but if you're on a tight budget this older phone is very attractively priced right now.

Read the full review: OnePlus 7 Pro

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus A little long in the tooth, but still one of the best Android smartphones of recent times. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4in | Type: AMOLED | Resolution: 3040 x 1440 | Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm | Operating system: Android Pie | Dimensions (hwd): 15.8 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 175g Reasons to Buy Feels suitably premium Excellent screen Detailed audio Reasons to Avoid Biometrics could be better Edge design hit and miss Iffy personal assistant Today's Best Deals Recommended retailer £769 View at argos.co.uk £769 View at John Lewis £769 View at very.co.uk

2019 year saw the 10th anniversary of the Samsung Galaxy range, and Samsung marked the occasion by launching not one, but three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 handset.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the biggest, most powerful and - inevitably - the most expensive. It comes complete with a 6.4in screen, an "Infinity-O" OLED display, HDR10+ video support, Dolby Atmos audio, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor underneath the screen, a triple-lens rear camera, a hefty 4100 mAh battery, the option of a 1TB memory, a microSD card slot - and even a trusty old 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s not perfect - the biometric sensor, edge design and that Bixby button all need some fine-tuning - but if you’re in the market for a flagship Android phone with a slim but big-screen design, and prize audio and video quality above all else, this really is one to consider. Unless that is, you can afford a more recent flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G6 might be a budget phone on paper, but it doesn't perform like one. If you're familiar with Motorola's G-series handsets, that won't come as a surprise: they have always been great value for money, and the G6 continues that legacy.

So what's so good? It has all the features you would expect from a pricier handset, including a fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging the 3000mAh battery.

Inside is a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which, combined with its Android Oreo 8.0 operating system, keep this phone running pretty smoothly. It even has a pretty good picture and decent sound, considering the price.

Overall, this is an ideal choice for anyone wanting a cheap phone that does the basics well. It wasn't exactly pricey when it launched, so now, a couple of years later, you can pick up an absolute bargain if you're prepared to look.

Read the full review: Motorola Moto G6