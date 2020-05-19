Best iPhones 2020: the best budget and premium iPhones

Best iPhones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best iPhones you can buy in 2020.

Apple's iPhone was a revelation when it launched back in 2007. Back then, the word 'smartphone' meant a stuffy interface, fiddly stylus and tiny screen.

Fast forward 13 years and although a lot has changed in terms of consumer technology, in many circles, the iPhone is still the best smartphone on the planet.

The Apple iPhone range covers lots of different screen sizes and prices, but which is the best iPhone for you? Do you want an entry-level handset to handle the basic tasks of making calls, web browsing and taking the occasional picture?

Or, do you want something more powerful in a premium package with flagship tech and a big screen for watching content on the go? Either way, Apple definitely has an iPhone for you and they all run on its iOS operating system, which is a doddle to use.

Screen size is also important. A smaller size is more pocketable, but a bigger screen will be better suited for films, games and TV shows. So think about how you'll use it before you buy. Apple's iPhones use LCD or OLED displays, depending on the model.

Lastly, the camera. The more expensive iPhones have incredible cameras, but it's worth investigating the cheaper models too. If all you need it for is pointing and shooting, without delving into all the various shooting modes available, chances are they'll more than suffice.

In our experience, iPhones tend to be some of the best-sounding smartphones, while the quality of their screens is always up there with the very best at the money. The only extra bit of kit you might want to factor in is a pair of wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones depending on your personal preference. The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros are good headphones, but their sound quality can be bettered.

But we digress. Read on for our list of the best iPhones on the market.

1. Apple iPhone 11 The best iPhone when you take into account both performance and cost. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in LCD | Resolution: 1972 x 828 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.1 x 7.6 x 0.8cm | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Cheaper than high-end models Great audio and video Ace camera Reasons to Avoid No new design Not an OLED screen

Although the iPhone 11 lacks some of the headline features of its two Pro siblings you're not really comparing like with like: the iPhone 11 costs a lot less and offers stunning all-round performance.

The camera is a highlight: it's powerful enough to give great results and simple enough to point and shoot. Its screen might not be OLED but it still produces a great picture, and the audio quality is nothing short of superb. Oh, and it runs on the same processor as the Pro and Pro Max, so you shouldn't notice any difference in performance.

If you need a big screen and/or a more advanced camera, consider the more expensive models. But for the vast majority of us, the iPhone 11 is the best iPhone for the money.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 11

2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max A flagship iPhone with flagship specs and performance. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 | Features: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.8 x 0.8cm | Weight: 226g Reasons to Buy Awesome camera Massive screen All-day battery life Reasons to Avoid Very expensive Few will use camera to the full Not as sharp screen as 11 Pro

The only real difference between the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is the size: the Max has a bigger screen, at 6.5in compared to the Pro's 5.8in. That means the Max is a little bulkier: it's 14mm taller and 6mm wider than its sibling, but the depth measurement stays at a slim 8.1mm. So you won't notice the difference too much in your pocket or bag.

The extra screen acreage makes movies, TV shows and games more immersive - it's the best iPhone for consuming content on the move.

Other than that, it shares a lot with the iPhone 11 Pro e.g, the same camera, processor, operating system and features. Not that that's a bad thing - far from it, seeing as the 11 Pro is one of the best smartphones currently available.

Of course, the Pro Max is more expensive than the Pro, but if you want the extra screen real estate, this is the iPhone to buy.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro A fantastic iPhone for music and movies alike. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 188g Reasons to Buy Great camera Superb picture and sound Healthy battery life Reasons to Avoid Pricey Few will use camera to the full

The iPhone 11 Pro's screen is actually a little smaller than the screen on the more affordable iPhone 11. Though at 5.8in, it's still big enough for most. It also uses an OLED panel, which produces fine colours and excellent contrast.

The camera is also more advanced than the iPhone 11's, thanks to the addition of a telephoto lens. That gives it more zooming power, not only for getting up close and personal with your subjects, but also for zooming out and capturing more of the landscape.

But really, it's this phone's excellent handling of films and music that we're blown away by. Detail levels are superb and the phone sounds as musical as any other member of the iPhone family.

For many, the iPhone 11 will be more than enough. But if you can afford it, and the 11 Pro Max is too big, this is the iPhone to consider.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 11 Pro

This isn't the cheapest phone Apple makes - that honour goes to the iPhone SE 2020 - nor is it the newest, being a 2018 model. But the XR is still an affordable handset by iPhone standards and still worth considering.

The 6.1in LCD screen is large and produces a nicely rounded and natural picture, and although it uses an older processor, you won't be held back from carrying out basic tasks.

You still get Apple's world-beating iOS operating system with all the apps and features that entails. The audio and visual performance is great for the money and the camera is more than fine for snapping the odd pic or three. Still a bargain by iPhone standards.

Read the full review: iPhone XR

