Samsung unveils its latest foldable Galaxy smartphones, and they have a movie-focused trick up their sleeves

Samsung has announced its latest series of foldable smartphones – and there's a lot to cover, so strap in.

The new devices are the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the first of which is a successor to a five-star handset from last year.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 feature the ProScaler upscaling feature that launched on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which Samsung says it created in tandem with its 8K TV division.

We approved of this feature greatly on the Ultra, so are looking forward to seeing how it performs on the new foldable phones.

Pair that with Dolby Atmos support with the speakers and headphones (both over a wired and wireless connection), and the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones could be a pair of AV powerhouses.

The Fold 7 sports a slender new design that is just 4.2mm thick when unfolded, complete with a new Armour Flex hinge and multi-rail structure for a smoother folding action.

Despite its paper-thin frame, it has been outfitted with Samsung's latest Advanced Aluminium Armour casing, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Ceramic 2 coatings for enhanced durability.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also has new displays, with a larger new 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD interior display, which features a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz and a claimed peak brightness of 2600 nits.

The cover display is arguably even better for watching movies, as it's a 6.5-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio (and the same specification as the interior display), perfect for cinematic content.

Samsung's new flagship foldable sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite for Galaxy processor, and either 12GB of RAM with the 256GB and 512GB models or 16GB of RAM with the 1TB version.

You'll also find an upgraded camera system, with the 200MP main lens from the S25 Ultra making its way to the Z Fold series, backed by a 10MP telephoto and a new 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus.

Moving on to the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, this smartphone also sports a new design with an edge-to-edge cover display and a 6.9-inch 21:9 aspect ratio main display.

The main display sounds ideal for consuming movies on the go, with HDR10+ support, a claimed 2600-nits peak brightness, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Samsung has opted to switch to an Exynos chipset with the Flip instead of a Qualcomm processor, though it still supports the same Android 15 operating system with One UI 8 running over the top, and all of the Galaxy AI features on board.

Finally, the dual-camera system sports a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens, with enhanced night-photography performance.

Samsung also launched a surprise new foldable in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE, which is an affordable entry point into the Galaxy Z series.

It looks to be an updated version of the existing Z Flip 6, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED main display and plenty of Samsung's latest software features, including Galaxy AI and the Now Brief system.

These new flexible phones are set to launch on the 25th of July, and you can find pricing for all new models below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, available in Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jetblack and Mint:

12GB/256GB: £1799 / $TBC / AU$TBC

12GB/512GB: £1899 / $TBC / AU$TBC

16GB/1TB: £2149 / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, available in Coral Red, Blue Shadow, Jetblack and Mint:

12GB/256GB: £1049 / $TBC / AU$TBC

12GB/512GB: £1149 / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE, available in Black or White:

12GB/128GB: £849 / $TBC / AU$TBC

12GB/256GB: £909 / $TBC / AU$TBC

MORE:

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

As well as our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review

And check out our picks for the best smartphones