The Hisense PX3-Pro ultra short throw projector might be made for games, but it's pretty amazing for films too. And now it's £500 off, costing just £1999 at Sevenoaks.

That's the biggest discount we've seen, far bigger than the £200 reduction during last month's Prime Day sale.

Hisense PX3-Pro projector deal

As we say, the PX3-Pro is aimed at gamers – its two HDMI 2.1 inputs can support gameplay up to 4K/120Hz. That means you can connect an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 to take advantage of the latest gaming features.

On top of that, there’s also the ability to play games in 1080p/240Hz. This will only appeal to PC gamers with very powerful graphics cards that can run games that fast, however.

But it's also a more than capable movie machine. "The PX3-Pro’s handling of dark scenes is particularly excellent by UST standards, and in general its picture is a marked improvement on any other projector in its class we’ve tested," we said in our review.

We suspected as much. The PX3-Pro follows the Award-winning Hisense PL1 and is one of the few models we've tested recently with ‘designed for Xbox Series’ certification.

You wouldn't know it was a gaming projector from its looks. There are no brash, garish flames or go-faster stripes as on some gaming devices. Instead it's an understated, mature design of which we wholeheartedly approve. (Because if it's going to be on show in your home, you don't want it screaming 'teenage boy at heart').

It's the first Hisense projector with IMAX Enhanced support, which comes along with comprehensive HDR support. And thanks to its eARC support, you can hook it up to a Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system for the full home cinema experience.

Don't already have one? Put that £500 saving to good use...

MORE:

Best projectors: Full HD, 4K, and short-throw

Also consider Samsung's The Premiere LSP9T

Read our Epson EH-LS650 review