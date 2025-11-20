We test, review and recommend a lot of TVs here at What Hi-Fi?, so when we say that the LG C5 is the "best TV for most people", we mean it. The mid-range OLED in LG's premium TV lineup is a spec champion, and it has a superb picture to match, hence why we've given it not, not two, but three Awards this year.

We're talking specifically about the 55-inch model here, which was the first version of this TV that we reviewed back in March of this year. It launched at £1900 back then, but you won't need to pay that much for it now, thanks to the Black Friday sales kicking into high gear.

Hi-fi and AV retailer Richer Sounds is currently offering this TV at a mind-blowing £831 discount, meaning you'll only need to pay £1069 at checkout, providing you add the promo code RSTV30. That's a bargain price for a spectacular television, and it's perfect for cinephiles and gamers alike...

Save £831 LG C5 55-inch (OLED55C5): was £1,900 now £1,069 at Richer Sounds The LG C5 is a real crowd pleaser. Its rich, dynamic and sharp image is spectacular for movies and TV shows, and the fact that it has four HDMI 2.1 sockets (all capable of handling 4K/144Hz signals) will undoubtedly appease gamers. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR support and the full-featured webOS smart platform for streaming movies and games directly to the TV for good measure, and you have a TV that is guaranteed to impress, especially at this price.

The LG C5 is the latest iteration in a long-running line of impressive TVs. Almost all of the models in this range, stretching back to 2016's C6 model, have scored five stars in our reviews, aside from a slight stumble from the C3 that earned a four-star review, which is still very respectable.

Regardless, this range has delivered cinematic brilliance time and time again, and the C5 continues this impressive streak. We raved about its "rich, solid and engaging picture that balances vibrancy and authenticity" and "excellent contrast and image solidity".

Colours are bold without looking oversaturated, and when we compared the C5 directly to the Sony Bravia 8 (the previous Award winner at this level), we gravitated to the warmer, yet nicely balanced tone of the C5.

Pair that with no less than four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets (double that of the Sony Bravia 8), which support gaming signals up to 4K/144Hz with VRR and ALLM, and the LG becomes an equally tempting choice for gamers.

The one area that the C5 doesn't excel in is, unfortunately, the built-in sound. The speakers can sound slightly thin and lacking in low-end heft, though dialogue is clear, which makes it perfectly usable for watching the news; though you'll want a dedicated sound system for any serious watching.

With an £831 discount at Richer Sounds (using code RSTV30), you could invest in the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra, which is also on a tempting Black Friday deal of £799 (its lowest-ever price). That means you could use the saving applied to the C5 to scoop a heavily-discounted Arc Ultra and still have £32 left over to do with what you please – I suggest the latest blockbuster on 4K Blu-ray and some popcorn.