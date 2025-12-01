If you thought the deals were finished now that Black Friday has passed, think again. Cyber Monday has lopped another £80 off the already-discounted price of the Sonos Arc Ultra, bringing the Award-winning soundbar down to just £719 at Richer Sounds.

That's a total discount of £280.

Which is enough to tempt me, even if the soundbar did totally embarrass my TV recently.

If you're wondering how exactly the Arc Ultra embarrassed my TV recently, just look at the picture atop this article. It just goes to show what happens when you don't measure up before you buy.

Although in fairness, I hadn't bought it, I was testing it in conjunction with the Sonos Ace headphones – here are my findings.

At this price though, I'm seriously tempted. The firm's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar won a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, taking the place of the original Arc (which won a whole bunch of Awards over the years).

The chief reason for this is, of course, its sound.

"Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined," we wrote in our Sonos Arc Ultra review.

"And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds."

In terms of connectivity, there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as an HDMI eARC output to easily connect to your TV, where it will become your TV's speakers with no need for a remote. We would have liked to have seen a few more HDMI sockets, but that won't be a huge issue for most people.

Ever since it graced our test rooms last year, the Sonos Arc Ultra has been one of the soundbars to beat for an immersive, single unit Dolby Atmos experience. It was a great product at its launch price – but at just £719 at Richer Sounds, it comes highly recommended. Now I just need a new TV to go with it.

MORE:

Cyber Monday UK deals 2025: save on Blu-rays, vinyl, TVs, soundbars, headphones and more

Thought Black Friday was over? The best TV I've ever tested is still cheaper than ever

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team