Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that, yesterday, we completely changed our 50-inch TV buying advice.

We swapped out all three of our long-standing incumbent recommendations, which included the 48-inch LG C4, 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and 48-inch Sony A90K, for new models.

Why? Because as a part of our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 testing process – which involves a series of side-by-side tests where we compare rival products in our viewing and listening rooms – we have found three even better options.

Two new OLEDs – though we recommend one way more for movie fans

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Oceans) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Oceans) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Oceans) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Oceans) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The big news is that we have a new 48-inch OLED TV that we think is the best option at the size for most people – and for the first time since I joined What Hi-Fi? It’s not an LG C-series.

This year, if you can afford it, the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B is the set to get if you want the best movie-watching option possible at this size. We know because we ran it head to head with its main rivals, the 48-inch LG C5 and 48-inch Samsung S90F.

This isn’t because it has a next-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, or even a higher peak brightness than its rivals. The only serious hardware additions are a heatsink, which helps with thermal management, and a bolted-on soundbar at its bottom.

The reason it beats the competition is that, when we ran the three head to head, it offered the most balanced, consistent and mature movie-watching experience, with all of our reviewers agreeing it was the one to get from a pure picture-quality perspective. Hence our glowing verdict:

“Thanks to its ongoing focus on colour accuracy and delivering an ‘as the director intended’ experience rather than razzmatazz, the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B is the best TV at its size that we have tested.”

That wasn’t to say LG’s offering this year was bad. While we prefer the Panasonic’s picture, this year’s 48-inch LG C5 still comes with a key perk that makes it a better option for gamers: the inclusion of four full-speed HDMI 2.1 inputs to the Panasonic’s two.

Gamers with only one console will be fine with the Panasonic, which also has 144Hz/4K support as well as ALLM and VRR. But those with multiple boxes and a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which will use one of the HDMI 2.1 ports for eARC duties, will need more than two if they want to avoid cable swapping.

Add to this the C5’s competent, albeit not best in class, picture, and solid app and HDR support and we feel it’s the better option for people who frequently game on their TV. Which is why it is our new recommended option for gamers.

And a surprisingly affordable Mini LED

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C6KS is the third new set to break into our best 50-inch TV guide.

We spend a lot of time trying to find new sets to recommend in our best cheap TV guide. Sadly we often struggle to find many, due to a shortage of sets capable of meeting our two big criteria: decent picture quality and a sub-£500 / $500 price tag. Which is why the 50-inch TCL C6KS is such a great find.

The TV’s standout feature is its Mini LED panel, which is a clear cut above the basic LCD panels we usually find on sets this price, offering better backlight control. This lets it deliver a nicely immersive picture with decent levels of contrast.

While it doesn’t cater for 120Hz/4K, which might annoy next-generation gamers, this still makes it the best cheap 50-inch TV we’ve tested. Hence its new place in our best 50-inch TV buying guide.

As we say in our review: “TCL’s 50-inch C6KS just shouldn’t be as good as it is for this price – it’s hands-down one of the year’s biggest bargains.”

