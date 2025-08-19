Studies suggest that the average consumer tends to upgrade their TV every seven years; that's a considerable amount of time, especially when we take into account the breakneck pace at which TV tech is advancing.

That seven-year upgrade cycle isn't a "one-size-fits-all" statistic, as many people will try to eak out the lifespan of their TVs for a lot longer, and I completely understand why.

TVs aren't often an impulse purchase; they're expensive, cumbersome, and can be rather confusing to purchase, hence we have our numerous best TV lists.

If you don't plan on selling or trading your TV in, then they can also be a pain to dispose of, especially with sustainability in mind, and that's the theme of this week, after all.

More recycling centres are accepting TVs these days, meaning that if you really do have to part ways with your TV, you can do it in an eco-conscious way.

We also recommend considering second-hand selling platforms if your TV is still in good condition, as someone else might find years more value in your old set; plus, more money to go towards a new model is always appreciated.

However, if you're dead set on holding off from buying a new TV, then these three crucial tips can help you extend your TV's lifespan for a little bit longer.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. TV lost its smarts? Get a streaming stick

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you have an ageing TV, its smart system may be slowing down or no longer receiving updates. Worst-case scenario, your TV's smart platform might not support key streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+ or Disney Plus, which means you're missing out.

You don't need to buy a whole new TV to rectify this issue, thankfully, as a streaming stick or box can restore smart functionality to any TV.

It's a quick, easy and cheap fix that can save you time and money, and it's also a much more sustainable option. If your TV's display is still in good nick, then throwing the whole set out due to outdated software just doesn't make sense.

We have a list of the best streaming devices, which includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) for an easy 4K streaming upgrade under £100, as well as the Award-winning Apple TV 4K (2022), which sports a five-star picture and sound experience.

Both are solid options and include support for practically every app you could hope for, so consider one of those if you're looking to regain streaming support without having to replace your entire TV.

2. Take care of your TV's panel

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

TV displays degrade over time; it's a fact of life. However, you can slow the process down in order to extend your TV's life.

If you have an OLED TV, you're probably conscious of encountering burn-in. The issue that plagued early OLED TVs isn't as prevalent as it used to be; however, extended use causes degradation of the OLED panel and could put you at higher risk of experiencing burn-in.

We'll reiterate, burn-in is significantly less of an issue than it used to be, but it's better to be safe than sorry. Panel degradation is still worth considering, as it can impact the vibrancy of colours.

There is a simple way to defer the onset of burn-in – look after your TV's panel. Refrain from leaving static images on the screen for extended periods of time, and be sure to allow your TV to run its pixel cleaning system when instructed, especially if it's switched on for extended periods throughout the day.

We'd also recommend dialling back the OLED brightness; you'll find this option in your TV's settings menu, and while it might be tempting to pump the brightness up to 100 for a dazzling image, there is some sense in toning this down slightly.

Doing this means you're not constantly pushing your TV's panel to its limit, allowing for a more gradual panel degradation over time.

And it's a similar principle if you have a backlit TV. LED TVs can also encounter issues if you drive them at full power, resulting in reduced brightness and patchy sections to the backlight.

It's worth noting that backlit TVs don't degrade in the same way as OLEDs due to their inorganic nature, but degradation occurs nonetheless.

Regardless, you can fend this off; you can adjust the brightness within your TV's settings menu.

3. Invest in a soundbar

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

The picture is only half of the viewing experience, which means that sound is equally important. The issue is that TVs don't tend to sound very good, and bad sound could be contributing to your decision to replace your TV.

Before you do that, you could try adding a soundbar to your current TV, as you could see a revitalised performance – with improved sound breathing new life into your current set.

This is the priciest addition in the list, but a worthwhile investment when you consider how much a new TV costs.

Providing your TV is less than 10 years old, it likely supports Dolby Atmos, meaning it's primed to be connected to a Dolby Atmos soundbar. We'd recommend the Sonos Beam Gen 2 in this case, as it's our pick for the best cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you're looking for a cheaper, yet still very effective audio upgrade, then we'd point you towards the Sony HT-SF150, which sports a price tag under £100 and a surprisingly huge audio payoff.

Either one will most certainly provide more cinematic audio, with a more direct and powerful sound than your TV's built-in sound system.

MORE:

Read our full Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) review

As well as our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

And check out our list of the best budget soundbars