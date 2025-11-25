Have no fear, readers – as What Hi-Fi?’s resident deals staff writer, I am now more than versed in what makes a good Black Friday deal.

This wasn’t always the case, however, as illustrated during my very first attempt to brave the Black Friday rush for a TV deal, many moons ago.

I’m ashamed to admit I went in almost blind, with no game plan other than finding a cheap TV. Back then, I assumed a budget TV meant a tiny 22-inch HD screen – imagine my surprise when I found out a few hundred pounds could easily stretch to a 4K TV more than 10 inches bigger than that with an app-packed OS, solid HDR support and gaming features such as ALLM.

I was lucky, though. I managed to stumble onto the Award-winning Samsung TU7100 at a reasonable price. And, over the years, I have refined my TV buying expertise through several years of covering Black Friday sales.

While I’m sure many of you are Black Friday veterans with years of service, here are a few tips for those dipping their toes back into the TV market for the first time this Black Friday. So you can avoid making the same mistakes I did!

Set A Budget

It’s very easy to get swept along with the hype when you spot a good deal on a more premium TV, only for you to scramble afterwards to find ways you can actually afford it. My advice? Set a clear budget in advance. Then, if you spot a surprise deal on the big day, you know for sure whether you can realistically purchase it. We’re all for snapping up a good deal while it’s hot, but panic buying is a dangerous game.

Here at What Hi-Fi?, we have clear buying guides for all budgets to help you make the right choice, whatever price range you’re working with. A cheap TV doesn’t have to mean poor quality – we’ve found several performance-per-pound champs that we can recommend over some more premium siblings.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Choose a few models in advance and learn the prices

Despite all the slogans and bright graphics, you will only truly know if you’ve found a good Black Friday deal if you know the price it was selling for previously. So it’s worth choosing a few models in advance and noting down their current prices. Not only will this allow you to compare your options without the time pressure, but you’ll also know whether you’re actually getting a deal come Black Friday and not just falling for the marketing.

Our reviews also include the launch prices of all the models we have tested, which can help you get a ballpark figure to kick things off.

Websites such CamelCamelCamel and Price Spy could also come in handy. CamelCamelCamel is a price-tracking tool that lets you view the price history of Amazon products, so you can easily see if they were cheaper in the past. It’s also available as a Google Chrome extension, allowing you to quickly check prices with a single click.

While CamelCamelCamel is limited only to Amazon, PriceSpy is a price comparison website that covers a wider range of retailers. Type in the product you’re shopping for, and you’ll be presented with the best price offers from across the internet. There’s a reviews and price history section as well. While we recommend double-checking that the price and product are correct, PriceSpy can be an efficient way to find a deal.

Of course, this means the unenviable task of choosing a TV model – which brings us to...

Learn the lingo

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

Do you know your OLED from your QD-OLED? Your VRR from your ALLM? Luckily for us home theatre fans, screen technology is constantly changing and evolving, so there’s always something to keep us excited in our testing room.

But it can all be rather overwhelming when you’re barraged with acronyms while assessing a limited-time lightning deal. If you’re at least a little bit interested in your TV specifications (and we hope you are if you’re on the What Hi-Fi? site!), it’s worth learning some of the key terms and phrases so that exciting features don’t read like gibberish on a product page.

One of the key features to learn, and arguably one of the most confusing, is panel technology. OLED is currently the screen technology to beat thanks to its perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control. But it comes with a premium price to match. On the other side of the spectrum, LCD is still a popular pick for budget TVs.

There are premium LCD formats available now to take on OLED: Mini LED panels use, you guessed it, tiny LEDs to achieve better contrast control and deeper blacks.

Quantum Dot technology is also now available in concert with both LCD and OLED panels. Adding a quantum dot layer to LCDs produces a panel technology known as QLED; quantum dots added to OLED result in what we call QD-OLED. In both cases, the result is generally better, more consistent colours.

Once you have decided what type of TV is right for you, you can drill down into other features you might like. Gamers will want to look out for HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/120Hz gaming, as well as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

We have explainers for all sorts of TV technology here at What Hi-Fi?, and we’ll break down how all these features actually translate to the viewing experience in our reviews.

Decide which features you want – and which you don’t

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Prime Video, Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy)

When it comes to TV features, it can be very tempting to try to collect them all. And while some premium TVs might come close to letting you do that, it’s far better to prioritise the features you will actually use.

Desperate to try out the new OLED screens everyone’s going on about? Want a big 65-inches-plus TV that is all the rage now? If any features are absolute must-haves, knowing this in advance will make it much easier to narrow down your model choices. For example, if you don’t have an external streaming device, you’ll want to make sure your TV has smart features and all your favourite apps included.

Conversely, it's quite likely that some features might not apply to your TV use. Not a gamer? Multiple HDMI 2.1 ports and other gaming features are not necessary. Already got a capable sound system? The TV audio specification will be largely irrelevant to you.

We have plenty of versus pages available which can make it clear which features each TV has. For example, our LG G5 vs C5 comparison page breaks down the differences between the two similarly named 2025 OLED TVs.

Black Friday will be awash with great deals and low prices – but ultimately the best deal will be the lowest price on the TV that’s right for you.

Look out for voucher codes and membership prices

I have learned, during my time as a deals staff writer, that many specialist AV sites will feature codes on product pages that can provide a significant discount on the listed price. These aren’t always immediately obvious, however, and can be easily missed in the Black Friday rush.

The same goes for member-exclusive prices. Some membership schemes, such as those for Richer Sounds VIP, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, are completely free to join and simply require you to sign up with your email.

Other outlets, such as Marks Electrical in the UK and Best Buy in the US, charge a small membership fee. Even with a fee, of course, there are savings to be had. These schemes also often come with a variety of other benefits, making them well worth considering.

Some retailers, such as Walmart and Target in the US or Amazon worldwide, offer early access to deals through their paid membership – which could be a game-changer if you're after a product that is likely to sell out.

So just make sure to check pages carefully during your Black Friday search – there are extra savings to be had if you know where to look. Here at What Hi-Fi? we’ll always make it clear if a code or membership is needed in our deals coverage.

Consider – and beware – the TV and sound system package

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Often when you buy a TV now, there will be an option to add a soundbar or soundbar system. This can be a great way to get a home theatre bundle in one affordable package – and there are genuine savings to be had.

Usually, it will be a sound system from the same manufacturer as the TV, which can offer some extra compatibility features as well as aesthetic alignment. If you’re serious about your sound, though, this might not be the best deal for you – it’s worth doing your research into which audio equipment you’ll like too.

Even with the discount, there might be better sound systems out there for that price, or you might prefer to pay a little more for a more premium option.

Then again, you can also sell this discounted sound system on eBay for a tidy profit. Check selling prices first, of course!

Don’t forget about the freebies!

Many manufacturers will now offer you several free trials of subscription services with your brand new TV. While we don’t recommend you make your decision based on that alone, they’re worth taking a look at as they can easily be forgotten about. My free trial of Xbox Game Pass introduced me to TV game streaming – a feature I didn’t even realise my TV had!