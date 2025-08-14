Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Apple TV 4K really is a great streamer. Sure, it's geared more towards those already within the Apple ecosystem, but we can't deny its sensational picture and sound credentials.

On top of that, we think it has the best operating system out of all the streaming platforms. Advertisements are practically nonexistent, and the clean, simple home screen isn't bogged down with clutter such as 'suggested content' that, in reality, all too often has nothing to do with your interests or viewing habits.

The only issue I have is that it's been three years since we've seen a new model, despite countless rumours hinting that Apple is indeed working on one. I'm getting tired of waiting.

Thankfully, we're getting closer and closer to Apple's huge annual hardware (iPhone) event, which usually takes place in September. This is where we expect to see the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro break cover, and potentially even the heavily rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

Furthermore, Apple often takes this opportunity to launch iPhone-adjacent products, such as new Apple Watches and AirPods. That's why I have my hopes set high for a new Apple TV 4K announcement this year.

Reliable Apple-focused publication MacRumours seems to think I could be in luck, as it has just reported on some leaked Apple code that mentions a new Apple TV 4K with an A17 Pro processor.

This processor was first featured on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and has recently found a new home in the refreshed iPad Mini 7th Generation. Interestingly, that chipset supports Apple Intelligence, so we could see Apple introduce AI on the latest edition of the streamer.

Google recently took this approach by infusing the Google TV Streamer with the power of its Gemini AI platform, so we could see Apple take a similar approach. But that's about all we've heard about the rumoured streamer for now.

So, what would I like to see in a brand new Apple TV for 2025?

Here's what I want to see on the next-gen Apple TV 4K...

(Image credit: Apple)

First and foremost, I'd like to see another step up in picture and sound quality.

The difference between the 2nd Generation and 3rd Generation Apple TV 4Ks wasn't night and day, but as is often the case, there were a handful of subtle changes that made the newer version of the streamer even better than before.

A big issue with the current generation model, and one I wasn't aware of until FlatpanelsHD brought it to my attention, is the lack of HDR10+ support on Netflix.

This is a recent change, as the streamer has only adopted the format in the last couple of months, but a hardware limitation prevents the current Apple TV 4K from decoding the dynamic HDR format on content from the popular streaming service.

This is due to Netflix attaching HDR10+ to its programming via the AV1 codec, which was created by the AOMedia alliance, of which Apple is a member.

Despite the Apple TV 4K being able to decode the AV1 codec at a software level, it doesn't have the capability to do it at a hardware level, preventing it from displaying Netflix content in HDR10+.

This, of course, only affects a small subset of Apple TV 4K users that have the streamer connected to a Samsung TV, as they don't support Dolby Vision. Got all that?

That being said, it feels like an easy upgrade for the next version of the streamer, and well worth doing, as I'm sure we'll see more upgrades come via the AV1 codec in the future.

My other wish would be for Apple to bundle an improved remote control in the box.

Now, I'm already a fan of the premium metal-clad handset with its clicky buttons and capacitive touch pad for touch controls, but it's not entirely perfect.

Backlit buttons would be a fantastic addition and while I do like the touch pad, I find that it can be a bit fiddly for media controls, which is why I'd appreciate some dedicated fast-forward and rewind buttons.

We still don't know if we're getting a new Apple TV 4K this year, but if we do, I hope it comes with these small but significant upgrades. I've got my fingers tightly crossed for a reveal next month.

