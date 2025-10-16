It has hardly been a month since Apple launched its flashy new iPhone 17 line of smartphones, and yet its website is now littered with new products all sporting a new M5 chipset.

That includes a new edition of the Tandem OLED-touting iPad Pro. And that's certainly a cause for celebration even if the new Vision Pro and MacBook Pro are less of interest to us AV enthusiasts.

Either way, I'm disappointed by the announcements Apple didn't make. You see, the company's final launch window of the year tends to be in October, where it has, in previous years, launched fresh Macs and iPads.

Curiously, it opted not to live-stream this announcement and instead quietly unloaded the new products onto its website with fairly minimal fanfare.

With that in mind, I've had to face a difficult truth: I probably won't be getting a new Apple TV 4K this year, will I?

After an onslaught of rumours that claim that Apple is ready to launch a new version at any moment, and with the current Award-winning model hitting its third anniversary in three days, I really thought that the Apple TV 4K 2025 would break cover this month.

Apple even updated its streaming service recently, changing its name and giving it a "vibrant new identity" – convincing me it was primed to launch a new contender for our best streaming devices list.

While I'm about ready to throw the towel in, it turns out not all might be lost. According to reputable Apple insider and Bloomberg Editor Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), Apple may be doing a double-drop of new products this week.

He successfully predicted that the M5 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro would launch this week, and he also referenced a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod Mini and AirTag 2 on that list.

Therefore, with half of that list being announced today, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Apple could drop another bunch of devices later this month, or even later this year.

Ultimately, I'm where I started – waiting in Apple TV 4K limbo, though I do have a pinch of hope that my waiting will be rewarded soon.

