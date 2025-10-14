Quick! The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest ever price, but the deal ends tonight

Prime Day might be over, but there's a great deal to be had on Amazon's 4K streamer. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just £25 at Amazon – a discount of 57 per cent (or £34). That's its lowest price ever.

But you'd better be quick. This deal ends at 11.59pm tonight.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2nd gen best ever price

Lowest ever price Save £34 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59 now £25 at Amazon This second-gen streamer launched in 2023 with much more power than its predecessor. We haven't reviewed it, but the previous model earned five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, which bodes well for its successor.

This model boasts a quicker 1.7GHz processor than its predecessor, making it 30 per cent faster. And it supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming (though you will need a compatible router to see the benefit). Like its predecessor, it supports all four formats of HDR (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus) as well as Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio with virtual height channels.

As the name suggests, it's equipped for 4K visuals.

The Alexa Voice Remote lets you control it by speaking, and it can control your TV, soundbar and AV receiver too.

The Fire TV operating system gives you access to all the major streaming apps, including Prime Video (but of course), Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer and Paramount+.

The Xbox app lets you play console-quality games without a dedicated games machine. Plus you can control your other smart home devices using the Alexa voice control.

We haven't reviewed this model yet, but the previous model picked up a five-star review along with a What Hi-Fi? Award to boot. Considering the similarities to the old model, we would bet this model performs very well indeed.

It's up against some tough competition in the form of the Google TV Streamer, which earned four stars from us. But given that the Fire TV Stick 4K is a quarter of the price, this will be an easy decision for many.

You can pick it up for £25 at Amazon until 11.59pm tonight, so don't delay.

