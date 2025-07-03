Loewe launches its largest and most premium OLED TV to date. Is this the XL TV home cinema enthusiasts have been waiting for?

Premium German AV brand Loewe has announced the latest addition to its luxury OLED TV lineup, and it's a spin on a TV trend we are seeing more and more these days.

Introducing the 97-inch Stellar, a new screen size for the company's existing flagship TV range. It joins the already available 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch versions of the Stellar, which we called "one of the most unusual TVs we've seen" when it was unveiled last year, on account of its unique concrete rear panel.

Loewe's new flagship TV is engineered and assembled at its manufacturing plant in its home town of Kronach. It has a premium aluminium chassis and brushed aluminium bezel for a stylish look and solid build.

It also features the magic.light system that launched with the Stellar. This light bar runs along the bottom edge of the TV for an ambient glow, and it can be customised with a range of different colours. Unlike Philips' Ambilight system, it does not react to what's happening on screen, but it does offer a pleasing welcome and goodbye animation.

Other design-led features include a concealed connection panel with cable management built in, and a hidden wall-mounting bracket which allows users to mount their TV flush against a wall for a sleek and modern look.

Unlike the core sizes in this range, the 97-inch Stellar does not sport a Micro Lens Array panel. Instead, it uses a 4K WOLED display – to be expected at this size. Loewe boasts of a strong relationship with LG Display, as it purchases the open-cell OLED panels in order to adjust the manufacturing process to suit its high standards.

The 97-inch Stellar is set to deliver "an exceptional visual performance with peak brightness, extraordinary contrast, and astonishing detail" with support for Dolby Vision IQ also on board.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It appears to be powered by Hisense's Vidaa smart platform, with Loewe's os9 platform running on top. It supports a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV+, as well as cloud gaming applications such as Blacknut and Boosteroid. There is also an art mode for displaying artwork, and Loewe is proud of the customisability of this operating system.

AI is even mentioned, with AI-backed content recommendations and AI comfort features also referenced, though we're not entirely sure what they do quite yet.

As this is a premium OLED TV from Loewe, we expect a substantial price tag to match. While we don't have UK pricing quite yet, the 97-inch Stellar will be officially priced at a whopping €29,999 when it launches later this month.

Using the power of currency conversion, we make that out to be approximately £26,000 / $35,000 / AU$54,000. Better get saving.

MORE:

Read our Loewe Stellar hands-on review

As well as our picks for the best OLED TVs

And the best TVs overall