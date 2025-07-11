I have dreamt about having the 83-inch G4 as my living room TV since I first saw it in a Las Vegas suite during CES at the start of last year.

Unlike the 83-inch G3, which lacked the MLA technology of its smaller siblings, the 83-inch G4 is the full G-series package, with super-bright, second-gen MLA tech.

Super-bright highlights against perfect, inky blacks at this sort of scale is, as you can probably imagine, absolutely spectacular.

And, of course, the 83-inch G4 has all of the usual LG OLED niceties, such as the excellent webOS smart platform and four all-singing, all-dancing HDMI 2.1 sockets.

So yes, the 83-inch LG G4 is my dream TV. It's currently available with a huge discount, too, taking it to £3999 at Richer Sounds.

That's a mega saving of £3000 on the launch price of £6999.

Of course, I still can't even nearly afford it. But, can you? I highly recommend going for it if you can.

LG G4 83-inch MLA OLED TV: was £6999, now £3999 at Richer Sounds (save £3000)

The G4 is an exceptional, MLA-boosted OLED TV that's superb at any size but cinematically glorious at 83 inches. Expect super-bright highlights, perfect, inky blacks, great colours, an app-packed smart platform and flawless gaming specs. This deal includes a free soundbar, too.

To sweeten the deal further, Richer Sounds is including a free Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Said soundbar is, unfortunately, the LG US95TR (aka the S95TR), which isn't very good, but you could sell this and buy a better alternative.

I recommend the Sonos Arc or Arc Ultra if you want a solo soundbar, or the Samsung HW-Q990D or HW-Q990F if you want a full system with wireless surrounds and a subwoofer.

Really, though, you should just look at this free soundbar as a little bit of value-added icing on top of what is already an incredible deal on a truly incredible TV.

