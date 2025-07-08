After decades at the forefront of the speaker game, KEF has just launched its first soundbar, called XIO.

The British brand says it is the “KEF signature hi-fi system in a soundbar, delivering a transcendent cinematic sound experience”.

The KEF XIO boasts a 5.1.2-channel configuration and houses 12 Class-D amplifiers.

The drivers include six Uni-Q MX drivers, two of which are on the top of the soundbar for upward-firing sound.

On top of that, there are four P185 LF bass drivers that feature a technology named ‘P Flex’, which is an indented surround that allows the cone to retract and detract more. Then there are two conventional full-range drivers.

(Image credit: KEF)

In terms of connectivity, the XIO has HDMI 2.1 eARC, Optical and Bluetooth.

An RCA output is also available so you can connect a standard wired subwoofer, and KEF has also launched the KW2 RX transmitter (£149 / £160 / AU$280), which allows any subwoofer (though it's neatest with KEF's own models) to be connected wirelessly.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The XIO supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as MPEG-H, with specific compatibility with Sony 360 Reality Audio.

It’s available in two finishes: black or silver.

The KEF XIO costs £1999 / $2500 / AU$3600, pitting it firmly against the Award-winning Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. While the Sennheiser launched at £2199 / $2500 / AU$4000, we have seen it drop down to £1999 / $1999 although the Australian price has remained mostly unchanged.

Although the XIO has only launched today, we have already had it in our test rooms for three weeks, and our review is now live. In short, it's superb, but you should check out the full KEF XIO review for all of the juicy details.

MORE:

These are the best soundbars we recommend

Check out our review of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

Here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have tested