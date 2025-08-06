Yamaha unleashed the world's first soundbar back in 2005 with the YSP-1, an innovative piece of home cinema equipment that, at the time, was a whole new concept.

20 years later, the Japanese audio brand has launched its latest model, the True X Surround 90A.

It's set to maximise cinematic scale and immersion, backed by over two decades of expertise and development – Yamaha says that this soundbar has been years in the making.

It follows on from the True X lineup, which launched back in 2023, and which included the Bar 50A, Bar 40A and SW-X100A subwoofer, and the nifty True X Speaker X1A wireless surrounds, which could also be used as individual Bluetooth speakers.

We reviewed the True X Soundbar System and generally approved of its "agile, fast sound" and its "well-integrated sub". Think of Yamaha's new 90A soundbar system as the True X set-up on a heavy dose of steroids.

The whole system has been redesigned, with a hefty main soundbar unit that houses no fewer than 19 drive units.

There are four full-range, custom-designed, eye-shaped oval drivers, which Yamaha says deliver "rich midrange tones and impressive volume from fewer components, preserving sonic purity across the frequency range".

These newly designed drivers, which are backed up by three tweeters for higher frequencies, have allowed Yamaha to condense the number of drivers in the soundbar without sacrificing clarity or introducing distortion.

However, it seems to be the opposite story when it comes to the height speakers, as Yamaha has upped the number of drivers compared to other models on the market.

Whereas most Dolby Atmos soundbars make do with two up-firing units, Yamaha has implemented an array of top-mounted beam tweeters, with six drivers at each end of the soundbar.

Yamaha's proprietary beam speaker technology, which is backed by its YDA-141 high-performance amplifier, is calibrated and angled to fire sound towards your ceiling with "remarkably accurate sound localisation".

These height-focused beam speakers have been inherited from the YSP-1 – yes, that soundbar from 20 years ago. The YSP-1 featured 40 beam-firing drive units, which bounced sound around your room to create a convincing surround effect.

They exclusively handle height channels on the new system, and they're poised to do quite a remarkable job if Yamaha's claims are to be believed.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

According to Yamaha, the X90A's Dolby Atmos height effects will set the bar (pun intended) for the soundbar market as a whole; it even claims that they will rival dedicated ceiling-mounted speakers, with a "truly dynamic" and "authentic" three-dimensional sound experience.

Yamaha has also included new True X wireless speakers with this package. They look like stretched versions of the existing surrounds included on the current True X system, which disappointingly means that they don't feature upward-firing drivers.

However, it looks like the height effect from the soundbar should handle this, so Yamaha ensures that we needn't worry.

The final piece of Yamaha's new sonic puzzle is a brand-new wireless subwoofer. It sports a patented symmetrical flare port design, with both the inlet and outlet ports sharing an identical shape.

They're connected to an internal plate that is integrated into the base of the sub, which allows for controlled airflow. Yamaha says it will deliver "powerful yet natural low-frequency reproduction", with minimised distortion and port noise.

The True X Surround 90A features a sleek design with a metal chassis and a built-in display; an appreciated addition, as we noted that the LED lights on the previous model were difficult to interpret at times.

It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and Yamaha claims that it's the first soundbar to support the Auro 3D immersive audio format. It also includes the Surround: AI soundfield optimisation technology, which is found on Yamaha's AVR lineup, which can analyse content in real time to deliver the most immersive sound.

Connectivity-wise, you'll find HDMI eARC and HDMI passthrough (Yamaha has yet to confirm the specifications of this HDMI out socket), as well as optical. Wireless streaming is possible via Yamaha's MusicCast platform, as well as Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed; however, Yamaha has provisionally priced the system at £2499 (US and Australian pricing to be confirmed) with a September release date in mind.

That puts it well above the likes of the Samsung HW-Q990F (£1699 / $1999 / AU$1999), and instead puts it more in line with the Sonos Arc Ultra Immersive set or Sony's Bravia Theatre Bar 9 with the optional subwoofer and surround speakers.

It's a competitive market, so Yamaha has its work cut out. However, with the promise of immersive cinematic sound and some serious pedigree behind it, the True X Surround 90A is shaping up to be an interesting addition to the soundbar market.

