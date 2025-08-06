One of our favourite budget wired headphones' price has been slashed by £30 – making them a better bargain than before
Ideal for home listening
Stellar sound and a great price make for a winning combination. Affordable wired headphones don't come much more entertaining than the Grado SR80x, an Award-winning pair of over-ears that we've continually praised for their entertaining, punchy sound and class-leading insight at this level.
The SR80x were always great value at their £130 test price, but a £30 drop to just £99 at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds is a hugely tempting deal.
Best Grado wired headphones deal
For home use, the Grado SR80x are absolutely ideal. Their open design means they are leaky, but their sound is remarkably open, entertaining and lively, not to mention packed with detail and insight. Few brands produce headphones as fun as Grado, and the SR80x are a budget-friendly classic that are even better value for under £100 right now.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
You can't really miss with the Grado SR80x, especially at this deal price that brings these open-back wired headphones under £100. The outstanding SR80x are well worth a place on your shortlist if your main priorities are sound, sound and sound.
Sure, the aesthetics won't be for everyone. You might not like their industrial look, or their on-ear design, or the fact that, as an open pair of cans, they leak sound like a sieve. That's all perfectly understandable, but if you're looking for a pair of headphones to enjoy at home rather than on your commute, then these Grados are worth considering.
With these wired Grados, it's all about sound. If entertainment and musicality are what you seek, we can't think of another open-back rival that can better the SR80x at this price.
As we said in our review: "Everything we like about their (SR80) predecessors – their nimble-footedness, expressive, rolling dynamics, and insight across well-defined frequencies – has been inherited, and the punch and panache that have made the Prestige models such born entertainers are very much also part of the SR80x’s sonic signature".
You've even got a choice of retailers for this £30 off deal. Check them out at Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds.
