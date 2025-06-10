Astell & Kern's Luna are planar magnetic wired in-ears with an astronomically high price

That's no moon; it's a new pair of high-end in-ear headphones.

South Korean audio brand Astell & Kern has launched its new flagship Luna wired earphones, and they come with a cosmically high price tag of £2699 / $2700 / €3049.

Astell & Kern is no stranger to high-end products, with its new flagship portable hi-res player, the A&ultima SP4000, set to cost northwards of £4000 / $4000 / AU$5500 when it goes on sale later this year.

We've long been fans of Astell & Kern's hi-res digital audio players, with both its high-end and more 'affordable' A&norma SR35 a regular fixture on our best portable music players guide.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Naturally, you'll want a suitable pair of high-end in-ear wired earphones to go with your very pricey hi-res player.

The Astell & Kern Luna are designed to "showcase the brand’s philosophy of combining technical precision and sophisticated design to deliver exceptional sound".

The new earphones feature a single micro planar magnetic driver, which has been co-developed with Japanese earphone specialist Madoo. The new 13mm driver, called Katabiki, uses a single powerful magnet and dual ring-shaped yoke for greater control.

The use of an ultra-thin and lightweight film with a printed aluminium pattern "dramatically reduces the diaphragm's weight", according to Astell & Kern. The diaphragm's housing is made of CNC-machined aluminium, too.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

The Luna earphones themselves are housed in a smooth titanium casing that is designed to be both durable and comfortable to wear for long hours. Crafted in Japan, the Luna's exterior shape is "inspired by the curves of the moon", says Astell & Kern.

But it's not just for visual elegance and comfort; the brand says the curves are also "precisely engineered to optimise the acoustic flow" from the new driver.

Altogether, the high-end Luna in-ears promise to deliver "outstanding response speed, exceptional resolution" as well as the "most delicate details of music".

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

The Luna wired in-ears are accompanied by a cable that uses a blend of high-purity silver plating and copper, which further claims to help deliver a detailed and accurate sound.

As part of the accessories, you get a generous seven pairs of ear tips (in three different materials) to help achieve the best fit for your ears, and a soft carry case pouch.

Fancy a pair? You'll have to dig deep into your pockets, but the Astell & Kern Luna wired in-ear headphones are available now at selected retailers.

