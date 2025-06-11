Noble Audio’s eye-catching premium wireless earbuds are inspired by Mozart’s swanky coat

Noble Audio’s new wireless earbuds – the FoKus Amadeus – will be hard to miss when they land on 18th June.

Their lustrous red finish immediately stands out from the usual black and white offerings, and there’s a story behind them – the company drew inspiration from the legendary composer Mozart’s signature tailcoat. How many earbuds can say that?

The new Amadeus earbuds have a launch price of £299, placing them firmly in premium territory, and outpricing the likes of the excellent five-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

Sony’s buds – which are our current overall best pick in our list of the best wireless earbuds – are priced at £199 these days, while the also-superb and more premium Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 can be snapped up for £299.

But enough about the competition. At the heart of the Amadeus lies a newly developed 8.3mm custom dynamic driver featuring a triple-layer diaphragm design.

Noble has tuned the driver to deliver what the company describes as full-bodied bass response, open midrange presentation, and extended treble that reportedly maintains detail without clinical harshness.

Following the implementation in the higher-end Rex5 model, the Amadeus also features Audiodo Personal Sound technology. This calibration system analyses individual hearing characteristics in each ear to create a personalised sound profile that's stored directly on the earbuds themselves.

The end result? Noble is promising a more enjoyable listening experience overall, though we can’t comment on that until we try them ourselves.

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

The earbuds are also powered by Qualcomm's QCC3091 chipset, and feature Bluetooth 5.4. High-resolution audio codecs include LDAC, aptX Adaptive alongside standard AAC and SBC. Multipoint pairing and TrueWireless Mirroring are also thrown into the mix.

Battery performance delivers up to 12 hours of playback per charge with active noise cancellation disabled, reducing to eight hours with ANC turned on. The charging case also provides an additional 2.5 full charges, extending total usage time to 42 hours.

Both USB-C wired and Qi wireless charging are supported, with a 10-minute quick charge providing approximately two hours of playback time.

For voice calls, the Amadeus employs dual microphones with clear voice capture noise cancelling technology to enhance call clarity in challenging acoustic environments.

If all of that’s enough to entice you, the Noble FoKus Amadeus can be pre-ordered today ahead of their 18th June release date for £299 / $320 / €349 (Australian pricing and release date to be confirmed).

