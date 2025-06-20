Since they launched in 2023, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have been the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. But you'd be a fool to buy them right now, and that's despite their best-in-class noise cancellation, comfy fit and superb sound quality.

Let us explain.

Ultra performers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Ultras seemed a little ahead of their time. When they launched, their predecessors (the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II) were only about a year old. This at a time when most earbuds have a shelf life of at least two years, and more commonly three.

It seemed an odd move, especially since the QC Earbuds II had picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award.

We can understand rushing out a pair to cover up the mistakes of the past. But to replace a bona fide five-star product? Puzzling.

Regardless, the QC Ultra Earbuds did not disappoint.

Design-wise, they're very similar to their predecessors, but now the stability bands are easier to align. They're more comfortable than some of the best wireless earbuds around, and they have a great seal, which helps with the noise cancellation, which is class leading.

As we wrote in our review: "They’re able to take the noisiest environments, whether it's the rumble of heavy machinery as you walk past a building site or the loud chatter and sound system of a crowded pub, and reduce their impact quite dramatically."

And while they have the same sonic character as their predecessors, they pack more of a punch: there's a good sense of purpose and drive, a healthy degree of openness and sufficient depth and weight to each bass note.

In short, they're an excellent pair of earbuds. So why are we telling you not to buy them?

The waiting game

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week, Bose announced the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). They promise more advanced noise cancellation, better call quality and wireless charging. Though the sound quality is thought to be unchanged from the 1st Gen, much to the chagrin of our senior staff writer Harry McKerrell.

The introduction of a new model doesn't mean the originals immediately become redundant – quite the opposite, in fact. With a sequel about to hit the shops, the original model's price often plummets, which can make it the smart choice for budget-conscious consumers not swayed by a new feature or two.

Take the Sony WF-C710N. They launched at around £100, while their Award-winning predecessors (the C700N) are now just £60. The C710N are the better 'buds, but the C700N still offer a lot of what makes their successors so great. We don't give out Awards to a product two years running for nothing. For many, the lower price will only make them more tempting.

But with the Bose, that hasn't happened. Whether it's at John Lewis, Amazon, Currys or Bose itself, the price is stubbornly sticking at £299, and this despite it falling as low as £199 in previous sales.

The 2nd Gen QC Ultra Earbuds go on sale on 26th June, which is next Thursday. Hopefully then we'll see the price of the original Ultras fall. Until then, we would steer well clear.

Stay tuned for a review of the 2nd Gen model.

