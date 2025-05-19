Sony WH-1000XM6 $448 at Amazon $448 at Crutchfield $449.99 at Best Buy Bluetooth: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are here! Sony's cans have been eagerly awaited since the XM5 broke cover three years ago, so expectations were high. And the XM6 do not disappoint.

With a new folding design, boosted sound quality and enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), they're a good improvement on their Award-winning predecessors.

But they're not short of competition. One of their most feared rivals are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around.

Which are better? Read on to find out.

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: price

We were expecting a price increase for the XM6, and we were right. The XM6 launched at £400 / $449 / AU$699, which is a slight price bump on their £380 / $399 / AU$550 WH-1000XM5 predecessors (though these can now be picked up much cheaper three years after their debut).

On the face of it, this is cheaper than the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, which launched at £450 / $429 / AU$649. But the Bose are 18 months old now, and their current price reflects this – they can be had for around £350 / $399 / AU$640.

Sony headphones often feature in big sales events, but we would expect only marginal discounts for the foreseeable – if you want a big price drop, you'll be in for a wait.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: design

These are both premium pairs of cans, so their build quality is as you would expect. But there are some differences between their designs.

The big news is that the Sony XM6 fold into a ball, much like the Bose QC Ultras (the XM5 didn't). This makes them easier to carry in a pocket or bag, though they have to be stored flat to fit in the carry case, which takes up more space.

The XM6 design has come on a step since the XM5. The headband is wider and flatter to aid comfort, and the earcups fit a little more snugly to improve the noise isolation. But they remain comfortable – not too tight, and they don't make your ears overheat either.

Touch controls make a return, and the fingerprint-resistant coating promises to keep your cans looking new (we'll see how this works out once we've been using them for a few weeks).

Like the Bose, they come in three finishes.

The QC Ultras feel every bit as premium as the XM6, and their clamping force is just as good. Their earpad cushioning is nice and comfortable too – there's not much to choose between the two pairs in this regard. Their carry case is slightly smaller than Sony's.

They also have touch controls on the right earcup, and the volume slider in particular is nice and responsive. There's also a multifunctional button which can be assigned to various tasks, like switching listening modes, answering calls and controlling playback.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: features

There's plenty new about the XM6. Inside is a new ‘soft edge’ dome driver that works in conjunction with the new QN3 processor to improve sound quality and active noise cancellation.

There's also a 'look-ahead noise shaper' that reduces distortion and improves dynamics during the digital-to-analogue conversion process.

And the XM6 have borrowed tech from Sony's premium Walkman range of music players, like a low phase noise crystal oscillator to improve timing and gold-infused solder in parts of the circuit.

360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema is another new feature. This uses Sony's spatial audio processing (which you can discover more about in our Sony 360 Reality Audio: what is it? feature) with a standard stereo mix for visual content like movies and TV shows.

A 10-band equaliser lets you tweak the sound, while a dedicated Gaming EQ provides specific tweaks for gamers.

Phew. And that's just what's new. The XM6 also offer all of the XM5's extensive feature list, which includes Sony’s DSEE Extreme upscaling, multiple codec support (along with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast), Bluetooth Multipoint, and three ambient modes: Speak-To-Chat, Quick Attention and standard Ambient Mode.

Battery life is unchanged from the XM5's 30 hours, but for the first time, you can listen to music through them while they charge.

Thirty hours isn't staggering by industry standards, but it does beat the Bose QC Ultras, which only last 24 hours before needing a recharge (or 18 hours if you're using Bose's Immersive Audio tech).

Immersive Audio is Bose's take on spatial audio, or Sony's 360 Reality Audio. By creating a more spatial or immersive sound, it's meant to sound more like listening to a pair of speakers than headphones.

But to be honest, we're not convinced.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound Technology suite brings aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth Multipoint is onboard for switching between wireless devices seamlessly.

But it's the active noise cancellation (ANC) that really sells them. This is automatically optimised based on your surroundings thanks to Bose’s CustomTune calibration, while Bose Aware Mode with ActiveSense automatically adjusts the amount of ANC so your tunes aren't drowned out by sudden loud noises.

You can also set your own ANC presets, which is a feature lacking from the XM6. But the Sonys still offer a more extensive feature list.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: noise cancelling and call quality

Sony has upped the number of mics (from eight to 12) to handle both noise cancellation and calls. And it shows.

They isolate you well, eliminating background rumbles. "Low-end and midrange noise are contained exceptionally well, especially as we try to navigate London's underground system," we wrote in our review.

But they're up against the QC Ultra, the current kings of noise cancellation. And they do give them a run for their money – the Bose might feel more effective, but it's more of a noise-cancelling blanket thrown over the entire sound, while the XM6 are more subtle and measured.

The XM6 also feel a bit more consistent in their cancellation of bass and mid-range noise.

Their call quality is strides ahead of the QC Ultras. Sony's precise voice pickup tech – combined with the noise-cancelling mics – puts voices front and centre with barely any background noise at all.

The Bose, on the other hand, let in more background noise and make your voice less clear. They can't isolate you from your background like the Sonys can.

In terms of ANC, the two are very evenly matched but we think the Sonys will appeal to more people and their call quality is in another league.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: sound

Sony has long been renowned for its headphone sound quality, even down to its budget models. The XM6 are the brand's best-sounding pair yet.

They "deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship", we wrote in our review.

The sound is nice and spacious, giving ample room to convey the full dynamic contrast. Different elements of a track knit together into a cohesive whole, and they're wonderfully adaptable, equally adept playing saccharine ballads or aggressive hip-hop.

The Bose are certainly no slouch in terms of sound quality, but the XM6 are, in our opinion superior. The Ultras are entertaining in their own right, but they can't match the XM6 for resolution and insight. They’re also lacking some composure and refinement at the top end in comparison.

The Sonys are also much more adept at placing instruments with precision, while the Bose sound a little smeared and lacking refinement compared to the XM6.

The XM6 also pack a fantastic sense of rhythmic drive and heavy but well-defined bass. They're the complete package.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones: verdict

Both headphones have a lot to like. They both offer superb build quality and intuitive controls, but in most categories the XM6 are a step ahead – which would make sense, seeing as they're the newer pair.

With a feature list as long as your arm, better call quality and a sound performance that's a cut above, the XM6 would be our ANC headphones of choice.

But let's not disregard the Bose. Their ANC is still very good at this level and they remain a very entertaining listen. If your budget is a little tighter, and you want a more customisable form of noise cancellation, they will serve you very well indeed.

