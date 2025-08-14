We're a demanding lot, aren't we? Not just the What Hi-Fi? team (although we do have suitably high standards), but hi-fi and audio customers in general. With so many great products out there on the market, we're never satisfied. We want to see how far the envelope can be pushed, and that means we are always desperate to see what's arriving on the hazy headphones horizon.

In fairness, some of the would-be models speculated below have been overdue for some time, while others may be close to wishful thinking. Either way, there's a reason we're excited to see them arrive – because the wireless headphones they are set to take over from are so brilliant in the first place. If anything, it's a compliment…

From Sennheiser to Sony and covering both wireless earbuds and over-ears, these are the headphones we are desperate to see in the back-end of 2025.

Wireless over-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 5

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are more than a match for their premium rivals (Image credit: Future)

It's weird that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 don't always get the credit they deserve. We tend to talk a lot about the best of Bose, Apple and Sony, but Sennheiser knows its way around a pair of wireless headphones – and nowhere is that more keenly demonstrated than with the five-star Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears.

Maybe it's because they landed at the end of 2022, or possibly it's because there is such hot competition at this level, but let's not forget how good the Momentum 4 Wireless are.

They are five-star cans, with a clean, neutral sound, a whopping battery life and effective ANC. Oh, and their wired listening mode doesn't require them to be switched on – a really handy feature if you're in a tight spot.

The thing is, the Momentum 5 Wireless could be outstanding cans. Sennheiser's flagship line has thrown up some wonderful headphones, and while we aren't so keen on the mid-range Accentum series, the fifth-gen Momentum could be the perfect way to remind everyone of the brand's considerable on-head heritage.

Apple AirPods Max 2

A USB-C 'sequel' has placated us for a while, but we want a fully fledged second-generation pair of the AirPods Max (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's safe to say that nobody has forgotten about the prospect of a properly second-gen pair of AirPods Max. A tweaked USB-C version of the original Max launched last year, but it's been ages since Apple marked its first foray into the world of premium over-ear cans. Our original AirPods Max review? That was first published in December 2020. That's coming up for five years ago.

Naturally, Apple is in no rush. AirPods Max sales are, understandably, pretty colossal, and it's tough to walk down a quiet country lane, let alone a crammed metropolitan high street, without spotting a pair.

The thing is, Apple will have to update the Max at some point. With the likes of the Dali IO-8, the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 just threatening to steal their thunder, we were hoping for a full-blooded sonic upgrade to arrive either at the end of this year or the start of the next.

Sadly, most sites, including Macrumours, seem to suggest that we won't seen the fully fledged second-gen cans to land until as late as 2027.

Patience is a virtue, and all that...

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

Is Bose in danger of falling behind? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We've had the second-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (and very good they were, too), so now it has to be the turn of the over-ears to get an upgrade. The original QC Earbuds arrived in late 2023, leaving less than two years between that first-gen model and the sophomore sequel.

The thing is, the over-ear QuietComfort Ultra Headphones also arrived at a similar time in late 2023. So it's not ridiculous to suggest that a new pair should be scheduled to land late this year or, if there's a small delay, early in 2026.

Much as we still like the QC Ultra Headphones, they're just in danger of falling behind the rest of the pack, especially with key rivals pushing the bar ever further for how good a set of premium over-ears can sound. That stunning ANC is still a trump card, but with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM6 making ground with excellent noise cancelling of their own, it might not be enough anymore.

In truth, we're hoping for an overall upgrade. Better sound, a slightly classier build and improved battery life (24 hours is solid but not class-leading) are needed in order for Bose to keep up with its relentless rivals.

Sonos Ace 2

The original Sonos Ace left us feeling...frustrated (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Ok, this is a bit of a wildcard – for a few reasons. Firstly, most of the entries on this list have been five-star trailblazers, meaning we have been keen to see sequels (or threequels, four-quels and… fifth-quels) thanks to our affection for the current models.

With the Sonos Ace, though, we weren't so keen. It's not that we couldn't see what Sonos was trying to do with its first-ever pair of wireless headphones; but their lack of class-leading clarity, expression and dynamics made them a tough sell.

Also, we are aware that the Ace have only been around for coming up to a year and a half, making a follow-up reasonably unlikely at the end of 2025. Still, we're hopeful of a new pair coming soon (maybe in early-to-mid 2026?) to rectify the issues of the first-gen debutantes.

The thing is, there's a great pair of headphones lurking in there somewhere. The idea of cans that work beautifully within the Sonos ecosystem will be appealing to many, and let's not forget that the US brand does know how to make great sounding products – just look at the Era 100 and Era 300 wireless speakers for proof.

If those smarts can be fully translated to the world of wireless headphones, Sonos could be onto a winner.

Wireless earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM6

Just think how good the WF-1000XM6 could be... (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony WF-1000XM6 have to be some of the most highly anticipated wireless earbuds of the last few years. In fact, it seems as though we were waiting for a sixth-gen set of flagship Sony buds to arrive as soon as the WF-1000XM5 landed in 2023, not because they left us disappointed, but because we were desperate to see what Sony could manage next.

Plus, great as the XM5 are, they're not perfect. Many of our test team struggle with their somewhat esoteric fit, preferring instead the more amenable, secure joys of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). That's a fixable problem, and one we expect Sony to rectify when the time comes for a new generation to make its debut.

We're hoping that said debut will come this year. The Sony WH-1000XM6 have already blown us away in 2025, and given Sony's general bi-yearly release schedule, late 2025 or early 2026 would be the most likely times for the WF-1000XM6 to break cover.

We cannot wait...

Apple AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 could end up being Apple's best in-ears ever (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple has only two current pairs of headphones (in-ear or over) that have earned five-star What Hi-Fi? reviews: the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro 2.

The Pro 2 laid down a marker for Apple. Thanks to the integration of the company's powerful H2 chip and the optimised repositioning of the acoustic vents and mics, the noise cancelling, voice calls and sound quality raised the bar for a pair of in-ear AirPods.

What we don't want to see, of course, is regression. Apple's flagship buds remain their best-sounding in-ears, blending punch and muscularity with tangible textural insight, but we can't have any laurel resting here. We want them to kick on and take the fight to Sony and the other class-leaders, rather than just competing with themselves.

The Pro 3 could be some of the best buds of the year. Are you up to the challenge, Apple?

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5

Don't sleep on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A bit like their over-ear siblings, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 (it's such a mouthful) have sort of become the 'other guys' of the wireless earbud world. They're a bit like the current Chelsea football team – more than a match for anyone, but not many people are talking about them as if they are title contenders.

We really do like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 – you don't score 5's across the board for nothing. While their noise cancelling isn't perfect, their sound is so lively and entertaining that we find them extremely difficult to dislike. They're just so… charming.

Are we wishing for too much in asking for a sequel to land this year? Possibly. The True Wireless 4 made their debut in early 2024, so late 2025 leaves only around a year and a half between iterations. Late 2025 might be a step too far, but keep your eyes peeled in early 2026 when it's more than possible a follow-up pair could hove into view.

