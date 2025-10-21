While some What Hi-Fi? Awards categories can become as static and unmoving as a professional human statue, others chop and change more frequently than a fresh-faced K-Pop ensemble.

That, as you’ll probably already be aware, is the case when it comes to the ever-fluctuating world of wireless headphones and earbuds.

There might not be another category that we cover – be it Bluetooth speakers, turntables or stereo amplifiers – that sees quite as much competition, with so many brands vying for wire-free supremacy that it can be hard to keep track.

In fact, the list of challengers trying to cut out a slice of the industry’s most competitive cake seems to grow every year.

Apple, Bose, B&W, Sony, Denon, Beats, Technics, Audio-Technica, Focal, JBL, Earfun, Noble, Dali, LG, Sennheiser – it just never ends. That might make it tricky to know where to buy from, but it does mean that fierce competition has created a red-hot crucible in which only the best of the best are worthy of praise.

Sony leads the way for entry-level excellence

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you have made it into 2025’s pantheon of greats, you’ve done something right. If you happen to be the cheap and cheerful Sony WF-C510, you have actually done far more right than we could possibly have hoped for.

Succeeding their C500 predecessors in real style, the WF-C510 prioritise performance and usability over aesthetics, making them our pick as the best buds for entry-level listening. By nailing the musical basics with purpose and power, they’re in a league of one at the entry-point to this year’s wireless Awards rundown.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, if you seek noise cancelling and that Sony sonic prowess but you’re still keen on keeping costs low, the Sony WF-C710N are the logical next step.

We are heartily impressed by how much the C710N can do. While many affordable buds talk a big game features-wise, only to let you down with compromised performance across the board, the C710N just get everything right. From noise cancelling to their punchy, full delivery, they are outstandingly good value.

We’re conscious that some users will want a step up in noise-cancelling and sonic performance from the WF-C710N but don’t want to go straight to the flagship models; which is why we have decided that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are also worthy of applause.

They have dropped dramatically in price since they arrived last year, making them the ideal candidates to fill the £150-£250 gap on our 2025 Awards rundown. Their solid, musical sound makes them a pleasure to listen to, while Bose’s outstanding ANC is the star of the show, making the QC Earbuds a great choice for users who don’t want to stretch to their more premium QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd gen) (£299 / $299 / AU$450) counterparts.

Technics’ premium performers shine

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The new entries don’t stop coming. We have singled out the Technics EAH-AZ100 as our favourite premium wireless earbuds of 2025; while Technics had always been knocking on the door of sonic excellence, we always felt that the Japanese brand just needed to infuse its buds with a bit more punch and dynamism to go with all those lovely helpings of sparkle and clarity.

That’s exactly what the EAH-AZ100 manage. These are the buds we had always been hoping Technics would produce, blending superb detail and clarity with the sort of expressive, engaging sound that we could enjoy for hours.

Plus, their noise cancelling is great and their design is comfortable, meaning they are easy to get along with on a day-to-day basis.

Wireless over-ears just keep getting better

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Right, that’s enough about buds, how about wireless over-ear headphones?

It seems as though every pair of wireless headphones has to sport noise cancelling as a matter of priority, but that’s a trend that Austrian Audio has bucked with its aggressively priced (around £129 / $179 / AU$269) Hi-X25BT Bluetooth cans.

Instead, all the effort has been put into making the snazzy over-ears sound as good as they possible can for this price, with Austrian Audio – a brand we more readily associate with pristine-sounding wired sets – bringing their considerable know-how to the wireless space. That clean, crisp signature remains, as do heaps of detail and vivacity, making it hard to care that you're not getting the luxury of ANC.

Of course, lots of users do crave noise cancelling, and quite a lot else besides. If that sounds like you, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are our pick as the best wireless headphones between £250-£500. While they’re not super-cheap, we predict they will be the best cans for most people most of the time.

Across almost any metric – sound, comfort, reliability, usability, features – they are simply outstanding, showcasing very few blind spots and excelling in every area that matters. We didn’t think the WH-1000XM5 could be improved that much, but the XM6, with their better sound, nicer fit and complete foldability, have proved us dead wrong.

Focal pushes the boundaries of wireless sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For properly boundary-pushing performance, the Focal Bathys Mg are our “money no object” pick. £999 / $1299 / AU$2300 is by no means cheap for a set of wireless cans, but we are confident in saying that the Bathys Mg really are some of the finest Bluetooth headphones we have heard, well, ever.

To steal from our original review, the fancy Focals “take wireless noise-cancelling headphones performance to a whole new level”. They are stunningly detailed operators, but what sees the Bathys Mg pull away from the pack (apart from their price) is their peerless sense of musicality and sonic engagement.

Get hold of a pair if you want a pair of headphones that make you feel truly spoiled.

What a year it has been for wireless earbuds and headphones. Once again, our list of winners is stacked with new entries at both ends of the cost spectrum, reinforcing this as arguably the most dynamic and fast-evolving area in all of audio.

Yes, wires are still king for audio fidelity; but wireless performance? Clearly, it’s never been better. Just as Messi and Ronaldo pushed each other to higher footballing heights, the multitudes of manufacturers trying to make a name in the wireless space has only led to finer and finer offerings. Long may it continue.

MORE:

We've put together a terrific-sounding and thoroughly modern hi-fi system for streaming and vinyl

Awards upsets, new Michell turntables, a five-star Dolby Atmos surprise and more

Digital equipment with a range of tweaking options may seem like a good idea, but I'm not convinced