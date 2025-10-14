Best wireless headphones 2025

Sony WF-C510
For the second year in a row, the Sony WF-C510 are the best cheap wireless earbuds money can buy
Sony WF-C710N
Incredible value, fun, musical sound and cool design earn the C710N this year's trophy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024)
Solid ANC and subtle sonic upgrades earn Bose's latest earbuds an Award
Technics EAH-AZ100
The Technics EAH-AZ100 aren't the cheapest option, but their stellar sound makes them a clear winner for serious music fans
Sony WH-CH720N
There still isn't a pair of cheap, over-ear wireless headphones that can beat the Sony WH-CH720N
Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT
Great sound and decent battery life make the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT an easy recommendation at their price
Sony WH-1000XM6
An all round great pair of wireless headphones with no serious weaknesses
Focal Bathys Mg
Seriously impressive wireless headphones that set a new benchmark for quality
- Our picks of the best wireless headphones
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.