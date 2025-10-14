What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best wireless headphones 2025

Best wireless earbuds under £70

Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones in case held in hand with grassy lawn in background

Sony WF-C510

For the second year in a row, the Sony WF-C510 are the best cheap wireless earbuds money can buy

Best wireless earbuds £70-£150

Sony WF-C710N in-ear headphones in case held in hand with bushes in background

Sony WF-C710N

Incredible value, fun, musical sound and cool design earn the C710N this year's trophy

Best wireless earbuds £150-£250

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earbuds in case held in hand with autumn leaves in background

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024)

Solid ANC and subtle sonic upgrades earn Bose's latest earbuds an Award

Best wireless earbuds over £250

Technics EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds

Technics EAH-AZ100

The Technics EAH-AZ100 aren't the cheapest option, but their stellar sound makes them a clear winner for serious music fans

Best wireless headphones under £100

Over-ear headphones: Sony WH-CH720N

Sony WH-CH720N

There still isn't a pair of cheap, over-ear wireless headphones that can beat the Sony WH-CH720N

Best wireless headphones £100-£250

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT over-ear headphones hanging on garden gate bolt

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

Great sound and decent battery life make the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT an easy recommendation at their price

Best wireless headphones £250-£500

Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones held in hand in front of leafy bush

Sony WH-1000XM6

An all round great pair of wireless headphones with no serious weaknesses

Best wireless headphones over £500

Focal Bathys Mg wireless headphones held in hand in front of green bush

Focal Bathys Mg

Seriously impressive wireless headphones that set a new benchmark for quality

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

