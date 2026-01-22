Sennheiser has announced its new RS 275 TV Headphones bundle, which it describes as "a personal audio powerhouse" made to enhance your home audio experience in "undisturbed wireless bliss".

If your wired headphones' cable simply isn't long enough to plug into your TV for personal listening, this this could be a viable wireless alternative.

The new bundle comprises the wireless HDR 275 TV Headphones alongside a companion BTA1 digital transmitter, with the transmitter plugging directly into your television and beaming a wireless signal via Bluetooth to the over-ear headphones.

That transmission uses Auracast technology powered by the LC3 Bluetooth codec, with Sennheiser promising ultra-low latency synchronisation of sound and picture at up to 50 meters of range.

Thanks to Auracast, which allows for an audio source to transmit to any number of nearby devices wirelessly, you can hook up multiple pairs of wireless headphones, or companion devices such as tablets and smartphones, for versatile streaming across a range of platforms and devices.

The BTA1 unit offers both optical and 3.5mm inputs for connecting to sources such as stereo systems, laptops and game consoles (and TVs), while HDMI ARC is also available for TVs and AV receivers.

The headphones themselves house a set of 37mm dynamic drivers, tuned for greater vocal intelligibility and an "engaging bass response".

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

A single charge provides up to 50 hours of playtime, with charging provided via the the transmitter’s USB-C port. Both the ear cushions and battery are replaceable, so the headphones should last longer than even the most gruelling Marvel marathon.

The new cans have been designed to be lightweight and wearer-friendly, with breathable ear cushions built to keep ears cool over longer sessions. On-unit buttons, meanwhile, offer control of volume, power, and taking incoming calls.

The new bundle is controlled via the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app for both Android and iOS, offering personalisation of facets such as transparency mode, switching hearing profiles and device-type audio modes, as well as a 'find my headphones' feature.

According to Irene Strueber, Sennheiser's Senior Product Manager: “As screens continue to get thinner, their speakers have to follow, making it harder than ever to enjoy full-range sound without disturbing others. The RS 275 TV Headphones unlock total listening privacy and impressive clarity".

The Sennheiser RS 275 TV Headphones bundle will be available for pre-order on the 3rd of February, priced at £220 / $300 / €250. The BTA1 TV Transmitter will also be available for standalone purchase, costing £115 / $130 / €130.

