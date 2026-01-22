Sennheiser's clever headphones bundle lets you stream TV audio wirelessly to your ears

The RS 275 TV Headphones bundle is a "personal audio powerhouse"

Sennheiser has announced its new RS 275 TV Headphones bundle, which it describes as "a personal audio powerhouse" made to enhance your home audio experience in "undisturbed wireless bliss".

If your wired headphones' cable simply isn't long enough to plug into your TV for personal listening, this this could be a viable wireless alternative.

A single charge provides up to 50 hours of playtime, with charging provided via the the transmitter’s USB-C port. Both the ear cushions and battery are replaceable, so the headphones should last longer than even the most gruelling Marvel marathon.

The new cans have been designed to be lightweight and wearer-friendly, with breathable ear cushions built to keep ears cool over longer sessions. On-unit buttons, meanwhile, offer control of volume, power, and taking incoming calls.

The new bundle is controlled via the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app for both Android and iOS, offering personalisation of facets such as transparency mode, switching hearing profiles and device-type audio modes, as well as a 'find my headphones' feature.

According to Irene Strueber, Sennheiser's Senior Product Manager: “As screens continue to get thinner, their speakers have to follow, making it harder than ever to enjoy full-range sound without disturbing others. The RS 275 TV Headphones unlock total listening privacy and impressive clarity".

The Sennheiser RS 275 TV Headphones bundle will be available for pre-order on the 3rd of February, priced at £220 / $300 / €250. The BTA1 TV Transmitter will also be available for standalone purchase, costing £115 / $130 / €130.

