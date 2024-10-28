Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: what are the differences?

Eyeing up Bose’s new QuietComfort Earbuds (2024)? Not sure if it’s worth spending a bit more cash on the company’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds? Fear not, for you’re in the right place. We’re pitting both pairs of wireless earbuds against each other below, to help you decide which one’s worthy of your ears.

Before we crack on, it's worth noting that we have yet to review the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), which means that this comparison will be based on our existing Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, along with the specs and information we have for the new QuietComfort Earbuds.

Many of the comparisons will be based on paper, so to speak, along with, of course, our experience of reviewing hundreds, if not thousands of pairs of headphones and earbuds over decades, including more Bose models than we can remotely count.

With that said, let the comparison begin…

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: price

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are priced at £179 / $179 / AU$289, positioning them as a more affordable option compared to the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which cost £300 / $299 / AU$450.

On the face of it, this price difference is rather substantial, potentially making the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) a more attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. However, you might find some key differences below which might justify the Ultra's higher price tag.

Also, the Ultras have been on sale for a while now, and we have seen them dip as low as £212 / $229. This means you can save quite a chunk of cash if you time your purchase right.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: design and build

(Image credit: Bose)

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) represent a departure from the stem-style look of the Ultra model. Instead, they opt for a more rounded shape, which could appeal to those who prefer a less conspicuous look. The new design comes in three colour options: black, white, and a rather fetching chilled lilac.

Both models offer a choice of ear tips and stability bands to ensure a secure fit, which is crucial for both comfort and sound quality. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds impressed us with their comfort during long listening sessions, and we'd hope the new QuietComfort Earbuds perform similarly well in this regard, given Bose's comfort track record. In terms of durability, both earbuds feature an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat – ideal for workouts or rainy days.

One notable difference between them is in the charging cases. The Ultra's case doesn't support wireless charging out of the box (requiring an additional case accessory to unlock this feature), while the QuietComfort Earbuds case includes wireless charging as standard. The case for the newer model looks slightly bulkier, but hopefully won't have too much of an impact on pocket/bag space.

Once we get the newer pair in hand we'll be able to give you our winner in this category.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both models are packed with features, but there are some key differences. The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) introduce a rather novel Remote Selfie feature, allowing the earbuds to act as a remote shutter for your phone's camera. Whether or not there’s a high demand for such a feature we highly doubt, but we’re certainly not ones to stifle companies trying something new. The new QuietComfort Earbuds also support voice control via a "Hey Headphones" wake word, which will appeal to fans familiar with hands-free assistants.

The Ultra Earbuds, on the other hand, boast Bose's Immersive Audio technology, which aims to create a more spatial sound experience. This feature is notably lacking in its more affordable sibling. The Immersive Audio feature has two modes – Still and Motion – with the latter incorporating head tracking, in a similar way to other implementations such as Apple Spatial Audio. We found the feature to be hit and miss during our testing of the Ultra model so we don't think it's going to be a huge loss.

Both pairs offer active noise-cancelling (ANC), though we'll need to test the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) to see how they compare to the excellent noise-cancelling performance of the Ultra model. In our testing of the Ultra Earbuds, we found Bose’s formidable noise cancellation at work, effectively reducing the impact of noisy environments in a manner that few rivals can match. In terms of connectivity, both models support Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously.

Lastly, the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) use a new companion app, which includes an upgraded 5-band EQ for more precise sound customisation. The Ultra Earbuds use the standard Bose Music app with a 3-band EQ, which, like the lack of wireless charging, is another feature that’s oddly missing from the more expensive product – though one which we hope can be added with a future software update.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: battery life and charging

(Image credit: Bose)

On paper, the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) have a slight edge in battery life, offering up to 8.5 hours of playback on a single charge. The Ultra Earbuds, in our testing, managed 6 hours and 11 minutes.

Both models' cases provide additional charges, with the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) offering a total of 29 hours, compared to the Ultra's 24 hours. As mentioned earlier, the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) case supports wireless charging without needing an additional accessory.

It's worth noting that using features like Immersive Audio on the Ultra Earbuds can significantly reduce battery life, dropping it to around 4 hours per charge.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Without having tested the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), we can't make definitive comparisons. However, based on our experience with previous Bose models, we'd expect a high-quality audio experience.

In our review, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds impressed us with their punchy, musical sound and solid bass response. They offer a rich, full-bodied presentation that we found engaging across various genres. We also noted their ability to deliver a good sense of openness and spaciousness, with clearly defined edges to drum thwacks and a real sense of dynamism.

One potential advantage of the Ultra model is its support for aptX Adaptive, which could provide better audio quality when paired with compatible devices. The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) appear to lack support for this codec, which might affect audio quality for some users.

But, if the QuietComfort Earbuds can provide a big chunk of the performance of its more expensive sibling, Bose could be onto another winner.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: early verdict

From our on-paper comparison, we find ourselves in a rather unusual situation in which the cheaper product actually has a few noteworthy features that are missing from the more premium option. The cheaper QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) have a better battery life, more EQ options, voice controls and wireless charging – all features which the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds lack.

On the flip side, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast Bose’s Immersive Audio feature but this isn't going to convince most people to spend the extra. What will be more convincing is if the Ultra's sound quality and noise cancelling are superior – if this is the case, then it's going to be easier to justify the more expensive pair.

Still, it’s hard to argue against the value proposition found in the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), and if they deliver great sound and ANC, then it will be hard not to recommend them. Make sure to stay tuned for our full review of the new QuietComfort Earbuds, after which we’ll update this comparison for our final verdict.

