Some deals are worth waiting for, and that's certainly the case here. Sony's multi-Award winning wireless earbuds and headphones are now discounted as part of the Black Friday sale – the WH-1000XM4 are almost half price, at £178 at Amazon, while the WF-1000XM5 have dropped £80 to £179 at Amazon. That's right, there's just £1 between them.

Now you might have spotted that neither pair is exactly new. The XM4 have been succeeded by both the XM5 and XM6, while the WF-1000XM5 came out in 2023. But between them, they have picked up a slew of Awards, and that kind of quality ages very well indeed.

Sony Black Friday headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £178 at Amazon (save £172)

It's not quite their lowest price ever, but it is still a great deal. The XM4 are well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders but cannot afford the extra £80-120 newer models from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser cost. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 at Amazon (save £80)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. Five stars

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Both of these pairs set new standards at the time, and they still stand up very well today. The WF-1000XM5 are still Sony's flagship wireless earbuds, though the XM6 are thought to be coming soon – here's everything we know about the Sony WF-1000XM6.

The WF-1000XM5 are "Sony’s most accomplished and analytical wireless earbuds yet," we wrote in our review. The sound profile differs slightly from their more upfront, entertaining predecessors, but they brought new levels of insight to the world of wireless earbuds.

They have a premium feel, though the fit isn't up there with the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for stability. But sonically, they're a cut above, and when you factor in their excellent noise cancellation, it's no wonder they're our pick as best overall in our list of best wireless earbuds.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also still hold their own against fierce competition. In fact, they are our senior staff writer Lewis Empson's pick for Black Friday, providing the price drops low enough.

Again, they offer a compelling combination of superb sound quality, excellent build and highly effective noise cancellation – the complete package, in other words.

Interestingly, neither of these prices are the lowest ever – both the WF-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM4 have previously fallen to £149. So are you – like Lewis – going to hold out for another price cut this Black Friday? Or are these prices low enough? Let us know in the comments.

