What with the rate of inflation in recent years, £100 might not seem like a lot of money. Yet when it comes to headphones, you'd be surprised at just what it can buy – especially with Black Friday deals galore.

We've scoured the web for the best Black Friday headphone deals under £100. Below are some of the best wired and wireless wireless earbuds and over-ears, all of excellent quality and all with big money off. They've all scored a minimum of four stars, with plenty of five-star and Award-winning models among them.

There are also some classics in there (one has won an Award every year since 2019!), which are joined by some surprisingly modern models. If you have £100 to spend on headphones this Black Friday, you are certainly not short of choice...

Best Black Friday headphone deals under £100

Best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals under £100

Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £36 at Amazon (save £19)

The best wireless budget earbuds out there, the WF-C510 feature 22 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 and an Ambient Aware mode. They set the benchmark for sound quality at this price too. A great choice if you can stretch beyond the Earfun Air (below) but don't need the noise-cancelling functionality of the pricier model-up Sony WF-C710N. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £24)

An outstanding pair of affordable noise-cancelling buds, the WF-C710N have proven worthy successors to the outstanding WF-C700N. With more features, better sound and an improved build, little can touch them at this price, especially now that they're on a discount. Five stars

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £55 at Amazon (save £45)

The 710N's predecessors are still a great buy, and are now cheaper than ever. Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N offer 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance, plus noise-cancelling. A former serial Product of the Year Award winner. Five stars

Earfun Air was £60 now £22 at Amazon (save £38)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right. Now that they're back at their lowest ever price, it's a great opportunity to pick up the most affordable, yet decent, budget buds around at a sizeable discount. Five stars

JBL Live Pro 2 was £129 now £80 at Amazon (save £49)

A significant step up from the flock of sub-£100 cheap wireless earbuds, allowing you to access better sound quality without having to make the jump to more premium options from the likes of Bose, Sony and Sennheiser. They’re an entertaining listen, easy to use and manage to pack in a lot of useful features, including noise-cancelling. Five stars

Read our JBL Live Pro 2 review

Technics EAH-AZ40M2 was £129 now £80 at Amazon (save £49)

No noise cancellation, but you can still expect a detailed, robust sound, as well as solid comfort levels, on-bud controls and a clean, crisp sonic profile from the Technics EAH-AZ40M2. Excellent value if you don't need ANC and you're working with a tight budget.

Beats Fit Pro was £200 now £99 at Amazon (save £101)

We would recommend the Beats Fit Pro for any sportspeople who want lively-sounding, immensely likeable buds which, thanks to their clever wing-fit construction, nestle into your ears snugly and securely. Running fanatics and gym fiends should find them a very attractive proposition indeed.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £99 at Amazon (save £60)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours when the charging case is accounted for. They sound clean, detailed and extremely balanced, with a host of decent features rounding things off nicely. Certainly some of the finer mid-range earbuds around today.

Read our Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review

Best Black Friday wireless over-ear headphone deals under £100

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WH-CH720N review

Philips Fidelio X2HR was £180 now £67 at Amazon (save £113)

A slightly different variant to the Fidelio X2, which we have long admired: "If you’re looking for unrivalled comfort and an eye-pleasing design to boot, there’s none better," we said. This X2HR offering should be very similar in quality, and at this price is very tempting indeed.

Best Black Friday wired headphone deals under £100

RØDE NTH-100 was £150 now £84 at Amazon (save £66)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like, the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their highly revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price, but with this drop, they're a steal. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Røde NTH-100 review

SoundMagic E11C: was £50 now £40 at Amazon
A tenner off isn't a huge saving, but it is a 20 per cent discount. The SoundMagic E11C are serial Award winners at their price, picking up a gong every year since 2019! Such longevity is rare, especially in the fast-moving world of headphones. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Sennheiser HD 560S: was £159 now £89 at AV.com
Despite their relative lightness (just 240g without the cable), these four-star over-ear headphones are surprisingly sturdy, while their open-back design ensures spacious, comfortable listening for long periods. Their sonic presentation is expansive and detailed too, making them a great pair of wired cans, especially at this fantastic deal price. Deal also at Amazon

