Astell and Kern's pocket-sized DAC vows to "set a new benchmark for portable audio performance"

Also launched is a very expensive pair of IEMs

Astell &amp; Kern HC5 DAC
Astell & Kern is ending 2025 with a bang by launching two new products: the "small-but-mighty" HC5 USB DAC and the high-end Stella wired in-ear headphones.

Following on from 2023's HC4 model, the new Astell & Kern HC5 DAC vows to "set a new benchmark for portable audio performance", teasing "stunning" audio quality in a pocket-sized package.

Taking trickle-down engineering from A&K's flagship SP4000 portable player, the HC5’s 'High Driving Mode' architecture strives for a rich, spacious sound signature complemented by "powerful dynamic expression".

A portable DAC is nothing if you haven't got anything to pair it with, of course. Astell & Kern's latest Stella in-ear headphones should fit the bill, although these new IEMs are priced at the luxury, high-end market.

The new IEMs are built around a 12-driver architecture, featuring a 9mm dynamic driver and dual balanced armatures tackling the lower frequencies, as well as three mid-ranged units tuned for "natural vocal presence, articulation and coherence".

At the upper sonic echelons, the Stella use twin planar magnetic drivers alongside four electrostatic tweeters to handle the highest of highs.

The flagship in-ears are housed in an aluminium shell with black anodising and a stainless steel faceplate. The included cable features a hybrid conductor array of copper, silver and 24-karat gold, terminated by a 4.4 mm balanced connection.

The Astell & Kern HC5 portable DAC will cost £399 / $450 / €499, while the Stella wired in-ears are a considerably more expensive £3899 / $3900 / €4400. Both will be available in January 2026.

