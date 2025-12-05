Astell & Kern is ending 2025 with a bang by launching two new products: the "small-but-mighty" HC5 USB DAC and the high-end Stella wired in-ear headphones.

Following on from 2023's HC4 model, the new Astell & Kern HC5 DAC vows to "set a new benchmark for portable audio performance", teasing "stunning" audio quality in a pocket-sized package.

The idea is to boost your laptop or smartphone's listening quality, with the DAC featuring a top-mounted USB-C connection to fit in with a variety of modern listening sources.

To do so, the new unit pairs Astell & Kern's high-end AK4499EX DAC chip with its own AK4191EQ digital processor to separate digital and analogue pathways, reducing sonic noise while preserving musical detail. The new model offers file support up to 384kHz PCM alongside DSD256, and uses 'Digital Audio Remaster' upsampling to squeeze more out of lower-quality recordings.

Taking trickle-down engineering from A&K's flagship SP4000 portable player, the HC5’s 'High Driving Mode' architecture strives for a rich, spacious sound signature complemented by "powerful dynamic expression".

The new portable DAC features a dual noise-shielded cable, blending tin-plated copper conductors with aluminium film shielding, and an additional braided shield in a bid to all but eliminate electromagnetic interference.

A 1.62-inch OLED screen offers instant access to playback and system info, while the HC5 sports the same rotary volume wheel as you'll find across A&K's range of hi-res portable music players.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

A portable DAC is nothing if you haven't got anything to pair it with, of course. Astell & Kern's latest Stella in-ear headphones should fit the bill, although these new IEMs are priced at the luxury, high-end market.

The new IEMs are built around a 12-driver architecture, featuring a 9mm dynamic driver and dual balanced armatures tackling the lower frequencies, as well as three mid-ranged units tuned for "natural vocal presence, articulation and coherence".

At the upper sonic echelons, the Stella use twin planar magnetic drivers alongside four electrostatic tweeters to handle the highest of highs.

The flagship in-ears are housed in an aluminium shell with black anodising and a stainless steel faceplate. The included cable features a hybrid conductor array of copper, silver and 24-karat gold, terminated by a 4.4 mm balanced connection.

The Astell & Kern HC5 portable DAC will cost £399 / $450 / €499, while the Stella wired in-ears are a considerably more expensive £3899 / $3900 / €4400. Both will be available in January 2026.

