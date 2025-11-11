As music streaming dominates the way we listen to our favourite tunes more than ever before, far surpassing vinyl's resurgence, it is perhaps no surprise that the music streamer – or network audio player – category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 has seen such an upheaval.

Three out of the five winners are brand-new entrants, showing just how competitive and strong the market is in this ever-growing category. That these new winners are all on the premium side also shows just how serious – and seriously good – brands are getting in terms of delivering great usability, a wide array of features and great hi-res sound quality.

All the winning streamers here tick the boxes when it comes to supporting the popular music streaming services (Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify, internet radio), playing hi-res music over a wi-fi or wired network, along with a varying array of physical connectivity. Each model has its own particulars – and some provide more features than others – but overall, each model's streaming platform is strong, covers the most popular streaming methods, and is easy to use.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Taking it from the top, our most premium winner (over £2000+) is the Cyrus 40 ST. We were impressed with its sleek, modern design – that still stayed true to Cyrus's iconic half-width chassis blueprint – and were further enamoured with its terrific sound quality. We said in our review: "Dynamically, it is impressively expressive, rendering low-level shifts in intensity elegantly, and delivering large-scale orchestral crescendos with real conviction." No matter what genre of music we play through it, the Cyrus sounds composed, organised, insightful and, crucially, heaps of fun.

We concluded that the Cyrus 40 ST has a "blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to better at the money" – it's an outstanding performer.

Arcam's new ST25 is our favourite music streamer in the £1000-£2000 price range. It's actually the only traditional full-width streamer in this category, with most other winners favouring compact forms. The ST25 naturally works a treat with its partnering A5+ and A15+ stereo amplifiers (both 2025 Award winners, too), and delivers an effortless, crystal clear sound quality.

"It sets an eerily quiet backdrop for the music, which allows all the instruments space to breathe," we said in our review. "There’s a real sense of pace, agility and power to the bassline as it pounds along, laying a robust foundation for all the electronica poured on top." There is ample subtlety and dynamics as you hear the intent and intensity changing behind each piano strike, while a bountiful soundstage allows every layer of a composition to be delivered in a cohesive, insightful manner.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And the last of our fresh new trio of winners is perhaps the one with the most features packed into a small box: the Bluesound Node Icon. We've seen Bluesound pick up Award trophies in the more affordable price ranges in previous years, but it's the brand's most premium model yet that delivers a brilliantly musical, dynamic and subtle sound that works a treat for all genres of music.

We said in our review: "It’s a lively, engaging and dynamic performer that grabs our interest at the beginning and only continues to impress us the more we listen." There is a spark to the Node Icon's sound, coupled with composure, good balance and agile rhythmic ability, that means we simply have a great time listening to it.

Taking the trophy in the £750-£1000 price bracket, the Bluesound boasts plenty of additional features that the more traditional hi-fi brands/models don't – such as an HDMI eARC input, support for Dirac Live room correction technology, and two 6.3mm headphone sockets.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The two returning winners in this category are brilliant budget gems that we are delighted to give flowers to for another year: the WiiM Pro Plus and the Cambridge Audio MXN10. Both remain superb value products at their more affordable price points, and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking to gain a wealth of hi-res streaming features without spending big bucks.

Cambridge's MXN10 is a delightful compact streamer whose dynamic expression and rhythmic coherence are really rather impressive at its more budget price point, is packed with energy and detail, and is a great stepping stone into the world of separates hi-fi.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Of course, if your budget can't stretch even to the MXN10's £350 price tag, the WiiM Pro Plus remains one of the best bargains of the year, costing under £300 and delivering a detailed, organised and likeable sound for very little relative outlay.

We liked its rather natural midrange talents, "where the vocal is brimming with character and attitude", while it sounds best with hi-res tracks but is still forgiving with poor sources. It also has a well-executed app that we find is particularly user-friendly for beginners, which is always a bonus.

The well-deserved 2025 winners in our music streamers category cover a broad price spectrum, sonic tastes and specific connectivity, and no matter your budget, we think there's something for everyone here to enjoy.

