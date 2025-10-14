What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best stereo amplifiers 2025

Best stereo amplifier under £500

Rotel A8 integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Rotel A8

Rotel's unassuming but hugely capable entry level amp wins for another year

Best stereo amplifier £500-£1000

Arcam A5+ integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Arcam A5+

Offering clear sonic improvements, Arcam's A5+ dethrones its predecessor to take this year's prize

Best stereo amplifier £1000-£2000

Arcam A15+ integrated amplifier on wooden AV rack in front of bookcase

Arcam A15+

Improved circuitry and a better sound let the Arcam A15+ take the win

Best stereo amplifier over £2000

Cyrus 40 AMP integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Cyrus 40 AMP

Expressive dynamics and a great new look secure the win for the Cyrus 40 AMP

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

