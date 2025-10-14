Best stereo amplifiers 2025

Rotel A8
Rotel's unassuming but hugely capable entry level amp wins for another year
Arcam A5+
Offering clear sonic improvements, Arcam's A5+ dethrones its predecessor to take this year's prize
Arcam A15+
Improved circuitry and a better sound let the Arcam A15+ take the win
Cyrus 40 AMP
Expressive dynamics and a great new look secure the win for the Cyrus 40 AMP
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
