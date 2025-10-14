What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
    Show:

Best DACs 2025

Best DAC under £500

DAC: Chord Mojo 2 review

Chord Mojo 2

Read the full review here

The Chord Mojo 2's solid audio, portable design and great suite of features ensure it's a winner for another year

Best DAC over £500

Chord Qutest review

Chord Qutest

Read the full review here

Excellent rhythmic timing and a compact stylish design make the Chord Qutest a winner once again

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.