Where to watch Australia vs England for free — stream 2nd Ashes Test match
You can stream Australia vs England live from The Gabba for free
The Ashes continue with the 2nd Test in Brisbane, where Australia will look to extend their lead in the series.
Expect plenty of action late at night in Australia and early in the morning in England, with the pink-ball Test sure to deliver plenty of drama as ever.
You can stream every minute live on 7Plus for free from anywhere in the world by using a VPN.
Where to watch The Ashes for free
Free-to-air 7Plus are broadcasting the 2nd Test match of The Ashes live to Australian residents.
7Plus does require an account with a valid Oz postcode (e.g. 2002).
Outside Oz? Access the free stream with NordVPN
Watch The Ashes free from anywhere in the world
▶︎ Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up to selected plans. Give it a try.
Can I watch The Ashes in HD/4K for free?
The Ashes are available to stream in HD (1080p) on 7Plus, but not in 4K.
However, Australian cricket fans can watch the action in 4K on Kayo Sports. To access 4K streaming, you’ll need the Premium Plan, which costs AU$40 per month — ethough new customers can get their first month for just AU$1.
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.