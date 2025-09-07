Sinner vs Alcaraz live stream

The last Grand Slam of the year has delivered the final everyone wanted to see as Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz. Not only is the US Open title on the line but the winner will also walk away as the world No..1.

Below we have everything you need to watch a free Sinner vs Alcaraz live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

What time is the US Open final? The US Open Men's Final 2025 – Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner – starts at 7 p.m. UK time – or 2 p.m. ET local time on the East Coast of the United States.

Sinner vs Alcaraz live stream: preview

After repelling a spirited challenge from Félix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, Sinner has become just the fourth man in the Open era to reach all four major finals in a single season. The Italian has won 26 of his 27 matches at Slams this year, with his only defeat coming against Alcaraz in the French Open final.

The top seed has dropped just two sets en route to the final at Flushing Meadows and has recorded a remarkable 27 straight victories at the hard-court majors. Aiming to win his fifth Grand Slam title, Sinner will hope to recreate the form that saw him overcome Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final back in July.

While Sinner emerged victorious in four sets at SW19, it is Alcaraz who leads the head-to-heads, having won nine of their 14 encounters. The Spaniard has also been sensational at Flushing Meadows, sweeping past all his opponents without losing a set. Having breezed past Novak Djokovic in the last four, he’ll arrive at the final full of confidence.

With the No. 1 ranking also on the line, this is a final you simply can’t afford to miss. So read on below for everything you need to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE.

In Oz, Channel 9 and its respective FREE streaming service 9Now have rights to show live matches.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch US Open on 9Now for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to US Open 2025 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the US

Tennis fans looking to watch the US Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz in the States can tune in via ESPN.

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

ESPN is available on a whole host of cable-cutting services, including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live-streamed on ESPN Select, which starts at $11.99 per month.

Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your US Open 2025 streams.

US Open Deal Sling TV is the perfect place to watch the 2025 US Open. Their Orange package gives you access to all of ESPN's coverage of the event. Prices start from $45.99/month or you can access their brand new daily ($4.99) and weekly ($14.99) packages.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz in the UK

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open final, including Sinner vs Alcaraz, in the UK.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz in Australia

As mentioned above, Aussies can again watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live-streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $20/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.