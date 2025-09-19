How to watch Ryder Cup 2025: Broadcasters, streaming guide, preview

Watch Ryder Cup 2025 live streams

It is just over a week until the 45th Ryder Cup sees golf's biannual cross-Atlantic battle head to the Bethpage Black Course in New York. The action runs from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th September and you can use a VPN to watch Ryder Cup 2025 live streams from anywhere if you're away.

Watch Ryder Cup 2025: Preview

Europe may be the champions after their impressive win in Rome two years ago, but this year's grudge match with the USA heads back to the States where the home side has won the last two occasions. The four years that have passed since the Americans' crushing 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits won't have dampened the jubilant memories of the competition's biggest margin of victory for over 45 years.

This year it's Keegan Bradley's job to lead his team of 12 to victory on home soil. Having taken the diplomatic decision of not picking himself, the likes of pre-qualified Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are joined by wildcards such as Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Europe's captain, Luke Donald, will hope that experience is the key to victory at Bethpage — he has only one debutant, compared to USA's four. In fact, the only changed made to the successful side two years ago is Rasmus Højgaard's appearance in place of his twin brother Nicolai.

Make sure you know how to get a Ryder Cup live stream from wherever you are. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams, online coverage and a full list of this year's USA and Europe teams.

Watch Ryder Cup live stream 2025 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular golf live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Ryder Cup 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Ryder Cup 2025 live streams in the US

In the USA, cable TV coverage is spread across USA Network (Friday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday), with the Peacock streaming service (from $10.99 a month) also streaming the golf live on Saturday and Sunday.

Ultra HD coverage is available through all three.

Don't have cable? You can watch Ryder Cup streams via OTT cord cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo.

Sling TV includes NBC (In selected territories) and USA with its Blue package from only $46 a month. Fubo's Pro tier gets you over 200 channels (including both Ryder Cup channels) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $84.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo.

Watch Ryder Cup 2025 live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is showing the 2025 Ryder Cup in the UK.

Sky TV plans that include the Sports channels usually start from around £35 a month and you can tailor your package to include other premium channels. HD is the standard resolution for Sky Sports channels, but you'll need to pay extra for 4K — at the time of writing, it costs £6 per month to add Ultra HD.

Now Sports Memberships will also show the golf, with plans starting from £14.99 a day.

Outside the UK during the Ryder Cup? Get NordVPN to access your usual stream through Sky Go or the Now app.

Watch Ryder Cup live stream 2025 in Australia

Foxtel has the rights to the 2025 Ryder Cup in Australia, with the Fox Sports 503 channel showing the whole thing.

The best option to catch the action is streaming service Kayo Sports which costs $30 per month for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium that carries 4K coverage. Not tried Kayo before? You can give it a go with a free 7-day trial or your first month for $1.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas without being blocked.

Can I watch Ryder Cup 2025 in 4K UHD?

It is expected that there will be Ultra HD cameras at the 2025 Ryder Cup, with the likes of Peacock in the US and Sky Sports in the UK offering 4K sports coverage on its premium tiers.

Ryder Cup 2025 start times

All times in ET

Friday 26th September

Foursome — 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT / 12.10pm BST

Fourballs — 12.25am ET / 9.25am PT / 5.25pm BST

Saturday 27th September

Foursome — 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT / 12.10pm BST

Fourballs — 12.25am ET / 9.25am PT / 5.25pm BST

Sunday 28th September

TBA

Ryder Cup 2025 teams

USA

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

J. J. Spaun

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Europe

Ludvig Åberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka