Where to watch Premier League online in HD and 4K

The Premier League 2025/26 season is set to be one of the toughest to predict in recent years, with Liverpool defending their crown, Manchester City wanting it back, and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea both likely to feature when all is said and done in May.

After four straight titles, Pep Guardiola and his Man City side were taken by surprise last season by the utter dominance in the league by Liverpool. Arne Slot's men ruthlessly won 25 of their 38 games on their way to only their second title in 35 years, much to the jubilation of the Anfield faithful.

Running from August to May, the Premier League (often abbreviated to the EPL) is the richest soccer league in the world by some distance — its estimated annual revenue amounts to more than £5 billion and games are watched in more than 200 countries around the globe.

But is there a way to catch all 380 games? Can you watch in dazzling Ultra HD? And what should you do if you're on holiday when a game you want to see is being played? Here's how to watch Premier League streams and 4K TV broadcasts from everywhere.

Where can I watch Premier League in 4K Ultra HD? Broadcasters and streaming services across the world will serve up Ultra HD coverage of the Premier League this season. You'll need a 4K TV, naturally. So whether you're in the US (NBC, USA Network and Peacock), UK (Sky Sports and TNT Sports), Canada (Fubo) or Australia (Stan Sport), you'll be able to enjoy the beautiful game in stunning 4K. Read below for more details on what package you'll need in each country in order to get access to Ultra HD.

Watch Premier League live in US

In the USA, cable TV coverage is spread across NBC and USA Network, each of which have a few matches each per game week.

The action will also be available to stream on Peacock (from $10.99 a month). It will simulcast NBC's games and also live stream any matches not shown by either station. Matches broadcast by USA land on Peacock the day after.

Ultra HD coverage is available through all three.

Don't have cable? You can watch Premier League streams via OTT cord cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. Each one is quite selective as to what it shows in 4K, however, so it's worth keeping a track of the You can keep a track of what Ultra HD content each one is planning to show on its advice pages for 4K sports on Sling and 4K coming up on Fubo.

Watch Premier League streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Premier League live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service, meaning you can give it a try without any risk whatsoever. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and four months free when you sign up. Give it a try. SAVE OVER 70% with this NordVPN deal

Watch Premier League in the UK

Despite being the Premier League's home country, you can't watch every single game like you can in other parts of the world. Sky Sports is showing 215 games (minimum) and TNT Sports has 52.

Sky TV plans that include the Sports channels usually start from around £35 a month and you can tailor your package to include other premium channels. HD is the standard resolution for Sky Sports channels, but you'll need to pay extra for 4K — at the time of writing, it costs £13 per month to add Ultra HD.

TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV plan if you have one. If not, you'll have to get it online through a Discovery Plus subscription that includes TNT Sports. They cost from £30.99 a month on a rolling basis, which automatically includes TNT Sports Ultimate that streams Premier League matches in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Outside the U.K. during the season? Get NordVPN to access your usual EPL streams.

Watch Premier League in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2025/6 Premier League season live in Australia.

To watch the games you'll need a standard Stan package (from $12 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $20). To get 4K, you'll need to upgrade the base plan to Premium, which costs an additional $10 per month.

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their Premier League streams using NordVPN.

Watch Premier League in Canada

In Canada, Premier League coverage is provided exclusively by streaming service Fubo — and that includes games in 4K Ultra HD.

You can get access to all 380 games this season by signing up to the $230.99 Sports Annual plan. A quarterly plan is also available for $83.97. If you don't want to commit, then you can opt for Sports Monthly costing $26.99 or, if you want that 4K coverage, $45.14.

NordVPN will give you access to every game on Fubo even when you're abroad!

Watch Premier League in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the exclusive New Zealand broadcast partner for the Premier League and it broadcasts every game across its multiple channels every weekend.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $54.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

Ultra HD is a relatively recent addition to Sky Sport in New Zealand and limited to very few events – even then, you need a Sky Box to get the full 4K experience. It is not expected that this will extend to Premier League games this season. All content on the service is shown in HD.

What devices will let you to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR? To watch the Premier League in all its 4K HDR glory, you'll need a pretty fast internet connection (about 18-25Mbps or above), a subscription carrying a 4K HDR stream (like Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Peacock as described above) and a 4K-, HDR-capable device on which to watch. These include the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Apple TV 4K and Roku Express 4K, among others. Make sure your TV is compatible with 4K and HDR as well — most bought in the last few years should be. Head over to our expert guide to all the best TV sets you can buy right now if you fancy an EPL-worthy upgrade.

What format of HDR is the Premier League broadcast in? Sky broadcasts Premier League soccer in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) — that's the format your TV and streaming hardware will need to support in order to enjoy Ultra HD coverage of this year's EPL. Thankfully, most 4K TVs do. As explained in our dedicated guide to HDR TV, HLG "takes standard dynamic range and high dynamic range images and combines them into one feed", making it an ideal streaming solution for live broadcasts.