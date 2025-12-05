Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream 2025

Lando Norris still has the driver's title in his grasp, but we've seen so many preposterous developments over recent weeks – what's one more? Max Verstappen was 101 points behind then-leader Oscar Piastri and 92 points off Norris just nine race weekends ago. Heading into the season finale, he's four clear of Piastri and 12 behind Norris, and McLaren are crumbling. We'll show how to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Abu Dhabi GP: 5-7 December 2025 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island Free stream RTBF (Belgium) Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule 2025

Practice 1 – Friday 5 December | 9.30am GMT / 4.30am ET

– Friday 5 December | 9.30am GMT / 4.30am ET Practice 2 – Friday 5 December | 1pm GMT / 8am ET

– Friday 5 December | 1pm GMT / 8am ET Practice 3 – Saturday 6 December | 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET

– Saturday 6 December | 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET Qualifying – Saturday 6 December | 2pm GMT / 9am ET

– Saturday 6 December | 2pm GMT / 9am ET Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sunday 7 December | 1pm GMT / 8am ET

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: preview

Do you remember where you were four years ago? This would be every bit as sensational as Abu Dhabi 2021, largely because there wouldn't have even been a semblance of a title battle – not one involving Verstappen, anyway – if McLaren hadn't kept devising inventive new ways of committing self-sabotage.

The infamous pit-stop debacle in Monza completely derailed Piastri's season, but the Australian looked like his old self again in Qatar last week, only to have his race wrecked by a bizarre and disastrous strategy call. And a fortnight ago, both Norris and Piastri were disqualified in Las Vegas when post-race inspections found issues with their cars.

Taken in isolation, all four gaffes are tremendous embarrassments. To commit all of these errors in such a short space of time and with a first drivers' championship since 2008 on the line, however, is beyond comprehension. Although Norris has been solid of late, he tends to perform far better as the hunter than as the hunted.

Here's all the info on where to watch F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and potentially for FREE.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

Servus On is streaming the entire 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race this season.

UK:

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services.

How to use a VPN for any Abu Dhabi GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus On.

3. Then head over to Servus On on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you'll need the Kayo Premium subscription for AU$40 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year, while those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK. (You can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live.)

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA with Sling

In the USA, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Select (formerly ESPN Plus).

Qualifying is on ESPN2; Practice 3 is on ESPN2; Practice 2 is on ESPNU; Practice 1 is on ESPN2.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services, such as our favorite Sling.

Abu Dhabi GP on Sling TV

Catch the entirety of the 2025 F1 season with Sling. The Blue plan carries ABC, while Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You can now try the Orange plan's new weekend pass, which gives you access to ESPN channels for just $9.99/weekend.

Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get the best seat in the house for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix too.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

A Kayo Standard subscription costs from $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The China, Emilia-Romagna, Spain, Canada, Belgium, Dutch GP, and Las Vegas Grands Prix were shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.