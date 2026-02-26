How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 online — stream 2026 F1 documentary series

Watch Drive to Survive season 8

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 starts its engines on Friday, February 27, 2026 on Netflix in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere worldwide. Netflix costs from £5.99 / $7.99 / AU$9.99 a month with ads. Ad-free 4K HDR costs £18.99 / $24.99 / AU$28.99 per month.

The 2025 F1 season initially looked like a straightforward campaign for McLaren, with only their two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, firing against each other through the midway point. However, what followed was an unprecedented series of twists and turns, and although Lando Norris did ultimately win the title, it was not without drama and unpredictability, with the season going down to the very last race.

Drive to Survive Season 8 is arriving at the perfect time, just ahead of the 2026 season opener in Melbourne next week, allowing fans to relive the high stakes and chaos they witnessed over the last 12 months. From paddock interviews and behind-the-scenes footage to expert commentary and raw driver moments, expect to go deep into everything that unfolded on and off the track in 2025.

How Max overcame a massive 104-point deficit to take the championship fight down to the final few laps in Abu Dhabi will certainly be one of the main storylines of Drive to Survive Season 8. In the end, he fell short by just two points – despite winning the most races and leading the most laps across the 2025 campaign.

From Lando’s DNF in Canada, to his technical-failure retirement in Zandvoort, to a controversial swap in Monza that seemingly derailed Oscar’s campaign, to the Papayas crashing into each other in the sprint race in Mexico, to a double disqualification in Vegas – there were a lot of nervy moments for McLaren. Oscar in particular faced a dramatic drop in form after his DNF in Azerbaijan, heartbreaking for fans Down Under, especially since he was 30-odd points ahead of Lando after Zandvoort.

Beyond Max’s charge, the latest season dives into F1’s changing guard – 2025 was the first season in over a decade with six rookies on the grid – Christian Horner’s shock exit, the Mercedes-Ferrari fight for P2, Williams’ rise and struggles, and Lewis Hamilton’s chaotic and far-from-ideal first season with the Scuderia. Hopefully there will also be glimpses of Carlos Sainz’s “Sparkles” story and Nico Hülkenberg finally taking his long-awaited first F1 podium – two of the most emotional moments of the year.

As with previous seasons, all 8 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season eight will drop on the same day: Friday, February 27, just before the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, 2026. You can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. And if you're abroad, you can watch it from wherever you are using a VPN.

You can watch "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season eight in the UK on Netflix. All eight episodes drop on Friday, February 27, 2026. We rate Netflix as one of the best streaming services for TV and movies. Indeed, in our Netflix review we awarded the streaming platform five stars and said it was "nigh-on impossible to find meaningful fault with Netflix." Netflix is home to previous Drive to Survive seasons as well, so you can catch up on season 7 first, if needs be.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive 2026 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Formula 1: Drive to Survive stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 live streams from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch Drive to Survive S8 in the USA

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season eight is a collaborative production between Netflix and Formula One, so it's exclusive to Netflix. In the US, Netflix starts at $7.99 a month – or $24.99 if you wish to go ad-free and watch in 4K HDR.

Unfortunately, a Netflix free trial is a thing of the past. But there's no contract and you can cancel any time.

How to watch Drive to Survive S8 in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch Drive to Survive season eight on Netflix from AU$9.99 a month (with ads) - or AU$28.99 per month for streaming in 4K HDR without ads.

Just like in the UK and US, all eight episodes are available on February 27, 2026.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to access Drive to Survive on demand, without being geo-blocked.

Watch Drive to Survive 2026 in Canada

The eighth season of Drive to Survive is also available on Netflix in Canada. Netflix starts at CA$7.99 a month in Canada – that's for the Basic with ads. Standard (with no ads and downloads for offline viewing) is CA18.99 a month, while Premium (which adds 4K HDR video quality) is $23.99 a month.

What to know about Drive to Survive

When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 release date? Formula 1: Drive to Survive season eight launches on Friday, February 27, 2026 on Netflix in all areas that the streaming service is available. All eight episodes drop at once, just after 8am, so you can binge on the same day, if you like. After that, you can watch the real thing – here's our guide to getting a free F1 live stream.

How much control do the teams have over what we see? Netflix has people embedded with the F1 teams but agree in advance of every GP where the camera crews will film and what storyline they might be following.

Can I watch Drive to Survive in 4K Ultra HD? Yes. Formula 1: Drive to Survive seasons 1-8 are available on Netflix in 4K Ultra HD quality. You'll need the right Netflix membership plan – plus a 4K TV, 4K projector or other form of 4K display.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 episode guide Episode 1: "New Kids on the Track" Episode 2: "Strictly Business" Episode 3: "The Number 1 Problem" Episode 4: "A Bull with No Horns" Episode 5: "The Sky’s the Limit" Episode 6: "The Duel" Episode 7: "What Happens in Vegas" Episode 8: "Call me Chucky"

