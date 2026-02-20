This cult classic psychological thriller is finally getting the 4K Blu-ray release it deserves

News
By published

Remember the first rule...

A still from Fight Club with actors Brad Pitt and Edward Norton staring at each other
(Image credit: New Regency)

There are countless benefits of collecting 4K Blu-rays. Higher fidelity picture and sound quality are the biggest bonuses of ditching streaming and switching to physical media, and once you own a movie or TV show on Blu-ray, it's yours to keep.

Unfortunately, the industry is still playing catch-up, and some movies are still unbelievably unavailable to buy and keep in the best format for cinephiles. One such case is the 1999 psychological action thriller Fight Club, but that is thankfully about to change.

This high-resolution physical release promises a "meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision".

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best 4K Blu-ray players

As well as the best Dolby Atmos test scenes

Here are the best OLED TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.