There are countless benefits of collecting 4K Blu-rays. Higher fidelity picture and sound quality are the biggest bonuses of ditching streaming and switching to physical media, and once you own a movie or TV show on Blu-ray, it's yours to keep.

Unfortunately, the industry is still playing catch-up, and some movies are still unbelievably unavailable to buy and keep in the best format for cinephiles. One such case is the 1999 psychological action thriller Fight Club, but that is thankfully about to change.

Directed by the legendary David Fincher (Se7en, Zodiac, The Social Network) and starring Edward Norton (The Incredible Hulk, Birdman), Brad Pitt (Ocean's Eleven, F1) and Helena Bonham Carter (Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), this cult classic movie is finally getting the 4K Blu-ray treatment.

We'll spare the plot details here, as giving away anything about this movie will spoil the experience if you've never watched it before. As the saying goes, "the first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club".

This high-resolution physical release promises a "meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision".

It's launching in two editions: a standard 4K Blu-ray release, and a collector's edition with a stunning bright pink steelbook case sporting the film's soap bar motif.

With its dark, gritty cinematography and electric soundtrack, we've already locked this film in as an ideal reference movie for testing OLED TVs, projectors and surround sound speaker systems.

Fight Club fans will unfortunately have to wait, as the 4K Blu-ray release won't hit shelves until the 18th of May, but we're willing to bet that the wait will be worth it.

