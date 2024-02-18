Daytona 500 live stream 2024: how to watch NASCAR online from anywhere – race rescheduled!

How to watch Daytona 500

Looking for a Daytona 500 live stream? We've got you covered. It's FREE to watch in Australia. NASCAR fans in the US can watch on Fox (via Sling TV or FuboTV), while viewers in Canada can tune in through TSN. It's Sky in the UK. Abroad? Simply use a VPN to watch any Daytona 500 live stream – from anywhere in the world.

Daytona 500 preview

Reigning champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will defend his title at the 66th Daytona 500 on Monday, after heavy rain forced the race organisers to postpone proceedings at the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is the pre-race favourite, though he’s never quite managed to get over the line at Daytona, finishing runner-up twice and coming close on numerous occasions.

While F1 is the pinnacle of single-seater racing, Daytona 500 the pinnacle of stock car racing, and it’s no surprise why when the prize pot is $28 million – the single biggest purse in motorsport.

In-form drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliot, Christopher Bell are all desperately vying for the chance to win the prestigious title, as are Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin, the oldest heads in the field, with both turning 44 this year.

Although Hamlin is a three-time winner, time is running out for Truex as he seeks a maiden Daytona victory at his 20th attempt.

The 2024 Daytona 500 starts at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT on Monday, 19th February, at Daytona International Speedway. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2024 Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA: Watch Daytona 500 live stream

NASCAR fans in the US can watch a Daytona 500 live stream on Fox, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

US: Daytona 500 live stream on Sling

Get all the channels via the Sling TV Blue package with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $22.50. It's $45 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Nice.

US: Daytona 500 live with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Daytona 500 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Daytona 500 live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN we've tested. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Daytona 500 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN for the Daytona 500

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Daytona 500, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy the Daytona 500 live stream!

Australia: Daytona 500 live stream

NASCAR fans in Australia can watch the Daytona 500 for free by signing up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial.

There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, F1, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month.

Kayo Watch Daytona 500 free with this 7-day trial

Live stream over 50 sports, from NASCAR to cricket, with Kayo Sports. After the trial ends, you'll pay from AU$25 a month for a Basic membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Canada: watch a Daytona 500 live stream

You can watch the 2024 Daytona 500 on TSN in Canada.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can sign up to the TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax).

Away from home at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual Daytona 500 live stream on TSN Plus without being geo-blocked.

UK: watch Daytona 500 live stream

Viaplay has the rights to show the Daytona 500 in the UK.

A subscription to the streaming service costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year.

You'll need to use a VPN to access Viaplay when travelling overseas.