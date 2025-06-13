Watch Canadian Grand Prix live stream 2025

Max Verstappen has had a fortnight to cool off after his extraordinary display of road rage in Barcelona, but did he lose the title along with his head? 49 points separate Oscar Piastri from the reigning champion as we head to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. We'll show how to watch Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canadian GP: 13-15 June 2025 Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Canadian Grand Prix schedule 2025

Practice 1 – Friday 13 June | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

– Friday 13 June | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET Practice 2 – Friday 13 June | 10pm BST / 5pm ET

– Friday 13 June | 10pm BST / 5pm ET Practice 3 – Saturday 14 June | 5.30pm BST / 12/30pm ET

– Saturday 14 June | 5.30pm BST / 12/30pm ET Qualifying – Saturday 14 June | 9pm BST / 4pm ET

– Saturday 14 June | 9pm BST / 4pm ET Canadian Grand Prix – Sunday 15 June | 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Canadian Grand Prix 2025: preview

The top three drivers in the standings took a win apiece in the triple-header just gone, but it was far more fruitful for Piastri and Lando Norris than for Verstappen, who left Spain with one point and three penalty points – and he was lucky it wasn't worse. George Russell bore the brunt of his ire.

The red mist descended when Verstappen was picked off by Charles Leclerc. He took an escape road to prevent Russell from passing by, then lost it when his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase ordered him to give the position back. He initially slowed down, seemingly to allow the Mercedes man past, before deliberately driving straight into him, ordinarily grounds for disqualification. Verstappen was instead demoted from 5th to 10th.

Russell, incidentally, took pole in Montreal last year. He wasn't able to convert it into a victory, but he played his part in a thriller, with less than five seconds separating the top four. It doesn't look like we'll get rain this time around, but we'll certainly settle for fire. Piastri and Norris have kept things clean so far, but there was a hint of friction after the Brit sneaked a "cheeky" tow off his teammate in Q3.

Here's all the info on where to watch F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Canadian Grand Prix, and potentially for FREE.

Canadian GP on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the entirety of the 2025 F1 season with Sling. The Blue plan carries ABC, while Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You get your first month half-price, and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

Servus is streaming the entire 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race this season.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up to selected plans. Give it a try. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this 2-year plan

How to use a VPN for any Canadian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus.

3. Then head over to Servus on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Canadian GP.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Canadian Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you'll need the Kayo Premium subscription for AU$40 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year, while those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK. (You can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live.)

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA

Max Verstappen is looking to put Spanish GP antics behind him. (Image credit: Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

In the USA, the Canadian Grand Prix is being shown on ABC and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPN2 and ESPN3; Practice 3 is on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes; Practice 2 is on ESPN3, ESPU and ESPN Deportes; Practice 1 is on ESPN3, ESNPU and ESPN Deportes.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as our favorite Sling.

Canadian GP on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $80 $75 a month

Fubo has ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2025 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Canadian GP on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams, including 18 GPs. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Canadian Grand Prix too.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

A Kayo Standard subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay and Viaplay.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

Lance Stroll will be eyeing a strong finish at his home grand prix. (Image credit: Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The Bahrain, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Azerbaijan and Las Vegas Grands Prix are shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2025 Mexican GP (26 October). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.