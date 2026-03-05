As per tradition, the F1 season starts in Melbourne, in many ways a less than ideal launchpad for the new era – which should make for a fantastic spectacle. Albert Park Circuit is a popup track that incorporates public roads, making it both slippery and bumpy, two issues the drivers could really do without while they're still getting their heads around the new cars and regulations.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in opening practice, ahead of today's second practice.

Australian Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Australia: 10Play (FREE, English Commentary)

Austria: Servus TV (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Zwee (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Australian GP stream with a VPN

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times GMT)

Friday, 6 March

1.30am-2.30am – Practice 1

5am-6am – Practice 2

Saturday, 7 March

1.30am-2.30am – Practice 3

5am-6am – Qualifying

Sunday, 8 March

4am – Australian Grand Prix

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Preview

Arguably moreso than any other race, last year's Australian GP showed just how fine the margins can be. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri simultaneously went off-track in the rain 12 months ago, but whereas Norris' car skidded back onto the road, Piastri's came to a standstill in the grass. If their fortunes had been flipped, the title race may have turned out differently.

Considering the scale of the changes for 2026 – power units have been completely overhauled, DRS has been replaced with Active Aero, Overtake and Boost modes – and that in Audi, Cadillac and Arvid Lindblad we have more new teams than rookie drivers, most of the cars showed strong reliability in Preseason Testing. Mercedes appears to have the all-around edge, which certainly tallies with George Russell's fighting talk, but the Ferraris and Ferrari-powered Haas and Cadillacs look to be the quickest off the line.

It's been a stinker of an off-season for Lawrence Stroll, whose Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin is so far behind the field that they've reportedly offered Christian Horner a potential route back into F1 paddock.

We'll show how to watch Australian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world, starting with FREE options.

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Australian GP stream – including the free coverage in Australia, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

How to use a VPN for any Australian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Australia for 10Play.

3. Head over to 10Play on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Australian Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Australian Grand Prix – and Practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple devices, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Every session of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix is free to watch on Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service.

Fox Sports, meanwhile, has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

Australian Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (AEDT) ET PT GMT IST Practice 1 Fri: 12:30pm Thu: 8:30pm Thu: 5:30pm Fri: 1:30am Fri: 7:00am Practice 2 Fri: 4:00pm Fri: 12:00am Thu: 9:00pm Fri: 5:00am Fri: 10:30am Practice 3 Sat: 12:30pm Fri: 8:30pm Fri: 5:30pm Sat: 1:30am Sat: 7:00am Qualifying Sat: 4:00pm Sat: 12:00am Fri: 9:00pm Sat: 5:00am Sat: 10:30am Grand Prix Sun: 3:00pm Sat: 11:00pm Sat: 8:00pm Sun: 4:00am Sun: 9:30am

