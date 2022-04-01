Grammys live stream 2022: how to watch the 64th annual music awards free online

The 2022 Grammys – the Oscars of music – take place on Sunday, which means Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber will be in the same room at the same time. What could possibly go wrong? US fans can stream the Grammys 2022 live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Grammys live stream on Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, on Sunday 3rd April 2022. Louisiana jazz pianist Jonathan Batiste (from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) leads the pack with an incredible 11 nominations. Batiste will also be performing live on the night.

Pop prince Justin Bieber, Doja Cat (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini to her friends), and H.E.R. have eight Grammy nominations apiece, while british singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has a mere seven. Ex-Disney star Olivia Rodrigo, 18, is expected to win Album of the Year for her triple platinum debut, Sour.

Grammy 2022 performers include BTS, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Lil Nas X and more. Kanye West is reported to have been 'barred' from performing following an Instagram spat with Grammys host Trevor Noah.

The Grammy Awards 2022 will stream live on Paramount+ in the US. Make sure to take advantage of the Paramount+ 7-day trial to watch a free Grammys live stream.

Watch the 2022 Grammys free live stream

(Image credit: Grammys / CBS)

US music fans can stream 64th Annual Grammy Awards live on Paramount+.

The streaming service costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free) but new users can watch the Grammys with the 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus.

Away from the US at the moment? US citizens can use a VPN to watch the Grammys on Paramount+ from wherever they are. Step-by-step guide below.

2022 Grammy Awards | Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial

Sign up to the monthly Essential or Premium plan and you'll get your first 7 days of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it for a few days and see how you get on?

FuboTV is another good option for US viewers. The cable replacement service provides access to CBS, which will air the Grammys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday 3rd April. It also has a 7-day free trial.

2022 Grammy Awards | FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to CBS, which is airing the 2022 Grammys, plus over 100 other channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the Grammys, cancel within a week, and not pay a penny!

How to watch Grammys 2022 from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the United States? US nationals can access Paramount Plus from overseas using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A VPN lets you can sign into your your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as asking Cortana.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Grammys, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Grammys live stream.

Watch the Grammys live stream in the UK

Bad news: no streaming services or channels have picked up the rights to broadcast the 2022 Grammys in the UK. You can't even watch a highlights package!

But remember: US nationals can live stream the Grammys on Paramount+ and use a VPN to access Paramount+ when outside the US.

Watch the Grammys live stream in Australia

Channel 10 typically has the rights to air the Grammys in Australia, but there's been no confirmation of that as yet.

Don't fret, though. Paramount+ will offer Aussies a 2022 Grammys live stream. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember to use a VPN to access your Paramount+ account when travelling outside of Australia.

It looks like Grammys.com and the Grammys YouTube channel will host a free live stream, too.

2022 Grammys main nominees

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By The White House - https://www.facebook.com/POTUS/photos/a.107570957986108/275009527908916/?type=3&theater, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107561597 (Cropped 16:9))

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Record of the Year 2022

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year 2022

Jon Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year 2022

Bad Habits (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

Drivers License (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight for You (H.E.R.)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

Leave the Door Open (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) (Lil Nas X)

Peaches (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Right on Time (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist 2022

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

How can I get Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Very easily. You can access Paramount Plus through your favourite web browser at paramountplus.com.

Most users opt for the dedicated Paramount Plus app, which is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video subscription. New users get a free 7-day trial.

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the MGM and Paramount Picture vault.

Paramount Plus will stream many new releases within 30-45 days of their theatrical release. Mission: Impossible 7 will premiere within 45 days of showing in theatres, for example. Paramount Plus will also be the place to stream Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

ViacomCBS has also confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus over the next two years including the Halo TV series and a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about Paramount+

The best Dolby Vision TVs available right now

Treat your eyes and ears to 23 of the best live streams and concerts