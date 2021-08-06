ESPN+: watch ESPN Plus UFC PPVs and other sports live streams

If you're looking to sign-up to an ESPN+ live stream, then you've come to the right place. ESPN+ offers some of the best UFC and other sports coverage on the planet. You can sign up to EPSN+ at the cheapest price below but there one or two different ESPN+ bundles and tariffs to be aware of first. Here's a quick overview.

ESPN+ ($5.99)

A standard ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month. There is no contract or obligation. You can cancel at any time. This brings you all the usual sports content on the platform apart from UFC pay-per-views. If you're not afraid of commitment, you can sign up for a whole year for the price of 10 months with the $59.99 ESPN+ annual plan. You can watch some UFC on the standard plan but not the big PPV events.

ESPN+ UFC PPVs ($69.99)

The UFC PPVs on ESPN+ are one-off payments for each event. You'll need to pay each time you want to watch another live evening of UFC action.

Today's best ESPN+ and UFC bundle deals

(Image credit: ESPN / UFC)

You need an ESPN+ subscription to watch a UFC pay-per-view event but most of the time you'll find a year's subscription bundled in to make the affair much more palatable. At the time of writing, for example, while the single PPV costs $69.99 to current ESPN+ subscribers, anyone new to the service can pay $90 and get the UFC PPV plus a year's access to ESPN+. Bargain.

Simple, right? It's also worth noting that ESPN+ is the only way to stream UFC PPV events in the USA, so it's well worth signing up. Use the up-to-date discounted bundle links below to be sure of today's best UFC PPV deals.

How can I watch ESPN+?

It's super-easy. You can watch ESPN+ using your computer at espn.com/watch.

You can also watch on the ESPN+ app on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Fire TV, Fire tablets Xbox, Roku devices, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox and Oculus Go.

If you have a Chromecast, you can cast ESPN+ from your phone to your TV. If you have an Apple TV, you can AirPlay ESPN+ from your iPhone to your TV.

You'll need to subscribe to ESPN+ first, to get access to awesome live sports like UFC, college football, NHL games, PGA golf and more.

Is there an ESPN+ free trial?

ESPN+ no longer offers free trials and there's no way to watch UFC PPV matches for free, either. Sorry.

But with ESPN+ from just $5.99 a month, and no contract, you might as well give it a go. You can leave any time you please.

What else do I get when I sign up to ESPN+?

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ is the sports streaming service from ESPN, which calls itself as "The Worldwide Leader in Sports".

UFC, F1, MLS, NHL, PGA golf, college football, Grand Slam tennis, international soccer – ESPN+ has it all, making it a must for sports fans who don't want to pay for cable TV.

In addition to a multitude of live sports streams, ESPN+ serves up a variety of classic and original ESPN content. ESPN+ is home to the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalogue, including the Academy Award-winning O.J. Simpson: Made in America.

What is ESPN+ picture quality like?

It's good. ESPN+ can stream live sports at up to 60 frames per second, so provided you have a decent internet connection, you can expect a smooth UFC PPV live stream.

So far, there's no 4K coverage. Most streams are at 720p, depending on your app platform, with some, such as YouTube TV up to 1080p.

