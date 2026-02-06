How to watch Super Bowl 2026 in 4K

All eyes will be glued to California's Levi's Stadium this weekend as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks do battle on the gridiron in the 2026 Super Bowl.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Super Bowl 2026 live streams from anywhere — and in 4K — with a VPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 online

US: NBC / Peacock (4K)

Global: NFL Game Pass with DAZN (4K)

FREE STREAMS: Channel 5 (UK) / 7plus (Aus) / TVNZ+ (NZ)

Blocked? Watch your preferred Super Bowl 2026 stream with a VPN

In a repeat of the 2014 Super Bowl, which saw Tom Brady lead his Pats to an epic 14-point 4th quarter to take victory, this year's cream of the AFC and NFC will face off in front of nearly 70,000 fans in person and millions around the world watching on TV and online.

Both franchises enjoyed 14-3 regular seasons, but suffered through heart-stopping conference championship games — the Patriots managed to hold back the Denver Broncos in Colorado, while the Seahawks eventually overcame the Rams on home soil. And while Seattle is looking to win the big one for just the second time in its history, New England has the chance to seal a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl.

Outside of the showdown between quarterbacks Drake Maye and Sam Darnold, there will be the usual razzmatazz associated with the calendar's biggest annual sporting event. That includes a halftime show from Bad Bunny, just a week on from his own history-making Grammy Award for Album Of The Year.

Is there a way to watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free? Is 4K Super Bowl coverage available this year? And what should you do if you're on holiday during the championship game? Here's how to watch Super Bowl streams and 4K TV broadcasts from anywhere.

Where can I watch Super Bowl 2026 in 4K Ultra HD? NBC has confirmed that it and the Peacock streaming service will show Super Bowl 2026 coverage in 4K HDR in the US. You'll need a 4K TV, naturally. Elsewhere, the NFL Game Pass (now carried by the DAZN streaming platform), will stream Patriots vs Seahawks in HDR picture quality — you'll need its Ultimate plan to tune in.

Where can I watch Super Bowl 2026 for free? Happy to watch in regular Standard Definition (SD) or High Definition (HD)? NFL fans all over the world can watch a Super Bowl 2026 live stream free: UK: Free on 5 and Channel 5 online (no 4K HDR) Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7plus online (no 4K HDR) New Zealand: Free on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ online (no 4K HDR) Germany: Free on RTL (no 4K HDR) Outside your home country? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere...

Watch Super Bowl 2026 streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Super Bowl 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal



NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up to selected plans. Give it a try.



Save 70% on NordVPN with this 2-year plan

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Super Bowl 2026, you may wish to choose United Kingdom for Channel 5.

3. Then head over to Channel 5 on your browser or device and enjoy the free NFL live stream.

Watch Super Bowl 2026 live in US

NFL fans in the US can watch Patriots vs Seahawks in the 2026 Super Bowl on NBC and Peacock, where it is being presented in 4K Ultra HD.

To stream via Peacock, you'll need at least a Premium plan. Prices start from $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Don't have cable or an antenna? You can also watch Super Bowl streams via OTT cord cutting services like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Super Bowl 2026 live in UK

There are a selection of options to choose from to watch Super Bowl 2026 in the UK.

For starters, it will be shown absolutely free on 5 and the Channel 5 streaming website and app. Sky Sports subscribers who prefer that broadcaster's coverage can also watch on its Main Event and NFL channels.

For HDR coverage, you'll need to pay a one-off fee for NFL Game Pass vis DAZN. It costs £4.99 for the Ultimate, which will show Super Bowl 2026 in HDR picture quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound and let you watch all of the Super Bowl ads from the US broadcast.

Outside the UK on Super Bowl Sunday? Get NordVPN to access your usual Super Bowl streams.

Watch Super Bowl in Australia

As mentioned above, free Super Bowl 2026 streams will be available in Australia via Channel 7 on TV and 7Plus online.

Sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show the game and its Premium plan ($45.99 per month) does benefit from 4K action. However, we have been unable to verify whether this year's Super Bowl will be shown in 4K on that platform.

Subscribers to Foxtel Now and Disney Plus can also watch Super Bowl 2026 on thiose platforms.

What devices will let you to watch the Super Bowl in 4K HDR? To watch the 2026 Super Bowl in all its 4K HDR glory online, you'll need a pretty fast internet connection (about 18-25Mbps or above), a subscription carrying a 4K HDR stream (like Peacock or NFL Game Pass via DAZN Ultimate as described above) and a 4K-, HDR-capable device on which to watch. These include the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Apple TV 4K and Roku Express 4K, among others. Make sure your TV is compatible with 4K and HDR as well — most bought in the last few years should be. Head over to our expert guide to all the best TV sets you can buy right now if you fancy a Super Bowl-worthy upgrade.

What is the Super Bowl 2026 kick-off time? San Francisco, USA: 3.30pm PT New York, USA: 6.30pm ET London, UK: 11.30pm GMT Melbourne, Australia: 10.30am AEDT (Mon) Berlin, Germany: 12.30am CET (Mon) Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30pm CDMX Singapore: 7.30am SGT (Mon) Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)

