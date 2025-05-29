How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025: Live stream the F1 from anywhere

Watch Spanish Grand Prix live stream 2025

Backing up the pack worked wonders for Alex Albon last weekend, but it's no strategy for winning the drivers' championship. Oscar Piastri has had a minor slip in the past two weeks, finishing behind his teammate Lando Norris in Italy and Monaco. Heading to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, there's only three points in it. We'll show how to watch Spanish Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world including free options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spanish GP: 30 May - 1 June 2025 Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Spanish Grand Prix schedule 2025

Practice 1 – Friday 30th May | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

– Friday 30th May | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Practice 2 – Friday 30th May | 4pm BST / 11am ET

– Friday 30th May | 4pm BST / 11am ET Practice 3 – Saturday 31st May | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

– Saturday 31st May | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET Qualifying – Saturday 31st May | 3pm BST / 10am ET

– Saturday 31st May | 3pm BST / 10am ET Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 1st June | 2pm BST / 9am ET

Spanish Grand Prix 2025: preview

Max Verstappen is only 22 points behind Norris despite the performance deficit between the Red Bulls and the McLarens. The Dutchman never stood a chance in Monte Carlo, but Charles Leclerc did him a favour by splitting Norris and Piastri, and Verstappen fulfilled his end of the bargain with a 4th-place drive.

Ominously for the McLaren men, Verstappen has won each of the past three editions of the Spanish Grand Prix, and it's a race he name-checked after his resounding victory at Imola a fortnight ago.

It's a big race for Mercedes too. Despite their lively start to the season, the Silver Arrows are now only four and five points better off than Red Bull and Ferrari respectively. Seeing as Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have contributed just seven points to Red Bull's haul, and Lewis Hamilton has had a dreadful start to his Ferrari career, that's pretty damning.

However, the big news heading to Spain comes in the form of the FIA's intention to clamp down on flexi-wings. Currently the ruling is that the flap areas of the front wings may deflect under load by no more than 15mm. This is now being reduced to 10mm — something that is expected to hurt both McLaren and Mercedes.

Here's all the info on where to watch F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Spanish Grand Prix, and potentially for FREE.

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Spain:

Mitele will provide coverage of their home grand prix on the streaming service via the Telecinco channel.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia:

10Play offers free highlights of every race this season.

UK:

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium if you're a resident there.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up to selected plans. Give it a try. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this 2-year plan

How to use a VPN for any Spanish GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Spanish GP.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

Out and about but want to catch the Spanish Grand Prix? In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Spanish Grand Prix via their mobile apps.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you will need the Kayo Premium subscription for AU$40 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks allowing you to stream the action like you're on the pit wall.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK. (You can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live.)

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA

In the USA, the Spanish Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPN2; Practice 3 is on ESPN2; Practice 2 is on ESPN2; Practice 1 is on ESPN2.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as our favorite Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

Spanish GP on Sling TV $10 off your first month

Catch the entirety of the 2025 F1 season with Sling. The Blue plan carries ABC, while Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You get your first month half-price, and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Spanish GP on Fubo - Free 7-day trial | $94 $74 a month

Fubo has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Spanish GP on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams, including 18 GPs. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Spanish Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a Kayo Standard subscription costs from AU$25 per month after a 7-day free trial. There's also an introductory offer where new customers can get their first month for just AU$1.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage of F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025 for €11.90/month. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay.

NOS will provide free Dutch GP coverage in late-August.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

As alluded to earlier, Mediaset's Telecinco will broadcast the Spanish GP for free to Spanish residents. Use streaming service Mitele to access the channel.

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show all Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

You can watch F1 2025 on DAZN for €9.99 a month.

DAZN has the rights to every 2025 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The Bahrain, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Azerbaijan and Las Vegas Grands Prix are shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2025 Mexican GP (26 October). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.